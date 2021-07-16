Take a Look at Vancouver’s New 120 Seat Patio That Will Be Open All Summer

Summer patios and beer gardens go hand in hand, hence why this place is a perfect spot to cheers in the sun.
That Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver reopened their massive beer garden this summer which features a 120-seat patio. Along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views.
With social activities resuming and plans finally being made, this may be the perfect spot to plan your next friendly gathering.
Cool Features To Enjoy:
- Views of the mountains
- Giant brewery tanks of beer with craft beer brewing
- Edison lights strung across
- Lush green Japanese maple trees in wooden barrels for decor
- 120 seats (we already said that but worth re-mentioning because whoa!)
- A full kitchen with delicious eats
Let’s Take A Closer Look At This Vancouver Patio
Parallel 49 Brewing Company
Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Hours: Open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
