Take a Look at Vancouver’s New 120 Seat Patio That Will Be Open All Summer

Christina Chandra | July 16, 2021
Photo: @vanmemo38 & @vancityamie / Instagram

Summer patios and beer gardens go hand in hand, hence why this place is a perfect spot to cheers in the sun.

That Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver reopened their massive beer garden this summer which features a 120-seat patio. Along with its full selection of beers, they also have a full kitchen and amazing views.

With social activities resuming and plans finally being made, this may be the perfect spot to plan your next friendly gathering.

Cool Features To Enjoy:

  • Views of the mountains
  • Giant brewery tanks of beer with craft beer brewing
  • Edison lights strung across
  • Lush green Japanese maple trees in wooden barrels for decor
  • 120 seats (we already said that but worth re-mentioning because whoa!)
  • A full kitchen with delicious eats

Let’s Take A Closer Look At This Vancouver Patio

 

A post shared by Amie Wong (@vancityamie)

 

A post shared by My Dear Beers 🍻 (@mydearbeers)

 

A post shared by WOK n ROGER (@woknroger)

 

A post shared by @beerconsulate

 

A post shared by Jeff Fennell (@beerbarleyandfood)

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Hours: Open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

 

