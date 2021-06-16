FlyOver Canada’s New Experience Will Let You Soar Over Hawaii This Summer

Exploring Hawaii has never been easier. If you have been missing travelling or want to escape to the islands, FlyOver Canada is making that happen.

People of all-ages can enjoy the experience of soaring over the island and ocean…from Vancouver.

With its reopening, FlyOver Canada has announced that their new experience “Hawaii From Above” will take place from June 18 – August 15.

FlyOver Canada’s Hawaii From Above Experience

Not only will you be able to visually see Hawaii, but you will feel the wind and mist on your face as you glide over the cliffs, tropical forests, and even a volcano. Parts of the ride rolls and ascends, giving a truly realistic and unforgettable experience.

Here are just some of the scenes you will get to see:

Haleakala Volcano, Maui

Hokulea Ship and Diamond Head State Monument, Oahu

Waikiki Beach, Oahu

Hula Dancers, Oahu

Horses at Kualoa Ranch, Oahu

Windsurfers at Sprecklesville Beach, Maui

Waimea Canyon, Kauai

Underwater Shots, North Shore Oahu

and more!

The entire FlyOver Canada experience featuring Hawaii from Above lasts approximately 30 minutes.

The ride is operating with health safety measures, including heightened cleaning, physical distancing by limiting capacities per ride and providing spacing between groups. Masks are also required at all times as are temperature checks upon entering.

FlyOver Canada is located at 201 – 999 Canada Place in Vancouver. If you want to experience Hawaii right now, book your tickets online.

