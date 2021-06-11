Dreaming of an exotic escape but can’t stray too far away from home?

It’s time to explore one of these absolutely breathtaking getaways in BC that will make you feel like you have transported to somewhere truly exotic. Part of the charm in our beautiful province is discovering new natural adventures after all.

Are you stuck on ideas? Then take a look at these amazing BC getaways.

BC Getaways That Are Exotic Destinations

Johnson Lake, Barriere

This pristine lake is known as being the clearest body of water in BC. Many have compared the extremely crystal clear waters to ones you may find in the Caribbean. You can find this gem in the beautiful area of Barriere, which is just north of Kamloops.

Scandinave Spa, Whistler

Escape to this little slice of heaven in Whistler. You can spend the day lounging in hammocks, saunas and steam rooms. But the main idea is to bathe in cold and hot baths, Scandinavian style. It also doesn’t hurt that everything is located outside overlooking lush trees. Book a massage while you’re at it.

Yoho National Park, Field



Not only is it one of the most beautiful places in BC, but it’s also quite possibly one of the most spectacular places on earth. It’s home to some of the best natural beauty you’ll find in the province, including the serene Emerald Lake. It will absolutely blow you away, with its emerald-green waters and the picturesque Rockies as the ultimate backdrop.

Calvert Island, Great Bear Rainforest



Calvert Island is remote and really is what dreams are made of. It’s nestled on the southern edge of the Great Bear Rainforest just north of Port Hardy. Home to a variety of secluded bays, coves and lagoons just waiting to be explored. It looks much more tropical than what you’d expect to find in the province. In fact, this destination is often referred to as the Caribbean of BC.

Mystic Beach, Juan De Fuca Provincial Park



It’s not called Mystic Beach for nothing. This magical place features a stunning waterfall that cascades from the cliffs above and a rope swing overlooking the ocean. Located at the end of a hike in the breathtaking area of Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, this place exists on Vancouver Island.

Cox Bay, Tofino

A popular spot for surfers, given its tropical vibes. It’s also known simply as “Surf Beach.” The 1.5 km beach features stunning views you just can’t find anywhere else. You can find this beauty off the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island in the quaint community of Tofino.

Sombrio Beach, Juan De Fuca Provincial Park

There is plenty to see and do at this beautiful beach nestled in Juan De Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. Adventurers can find a gorgeous waterfall that is hidden in a cave. It’s also a popular spot for surfing, camping and picnicking.

