Here’s The First Look Inside The New Da Vinci Exhibit

The Da Vinci exhibit opened up on June 29 and is already generating quite a bit of excitement.

The exclusive multi-room exhibit is an interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and will be around all summer.

The event is said to be both beautiful and educational for guests of all ages. If you are curious to check out the Da Vinci Experience, here is a first look inside.

Take A Peak Inside

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thor Diakow (@thordiakow)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHANNON SMITH 👽👻✨ (@starwhale75)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Whiten (@emmawhiten)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harumi Nakamura (@haruhutch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jennifromdaablock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter.B ハンターです (@seventyeleventee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Wiebe | Men’s Style (@theroadtodapper)

Da Vinci Experience

When: June 29th – August 31st, 2021

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta, BC

Tickets: Available online.

