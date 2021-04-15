One Of A Kind Da Vinci Art Experience Is Coming To Vancouver This Summer

An exclusive Leonardo da Vinci art exhibit is coming for the first time ever to Canada, and will be opening in Delta this June.

Known for his art, inventions, and conspiracy theories (thanks Dan Brown), Da Vinci is one of the world’s most well-known artist, inventor, and innovator of the Renaissance era.

The new exhibit “Da Vinci Experience” has only ever been showcased once in Europe, and will provide a unique one of a kind opportunity for the public to walk through the life and studio of Leonardo da Vinci.

The event is scheduled to open this summer, and will take place at Tsawwassen Mills Mall in Delta. Pre-sale tickets are on sale April 15th.

About the Exhibit

Guests can expect much more than a visual walk-through of the artist’s paintings. There will be multiple rooms featuring different aspects of the artist’s life.

Starting with an opportunity to take photos and analyze some of Da Vinci’s most famous works, like the Mona Lisa, the Last Supper and the Vitruvian Man. Followed by actual replicas of some of his inventions and machines.

There will also be two immersive experiences. This includes a 360 degree projection of over 250 HD images of his original works, and a virtual reality experience where visitors can actually interact with his works.

Designed to be COVID safe, tickets will be for specific time slots and the event in general will be confirming to PHO recommendations.

Pre-sale tickets goes on sale Thursday April 15th and will cost $19.99 + taxes. So mark your calendars art lovers – this is a must see event this summer.

This page will be updated as more information for the event is announced.

Da Vinci Experience

When: Summer 2021 (Exact dates TBA)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall – 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta, BC

Tickets: Pre-sale tickets goes on sale April 14th, available online.

