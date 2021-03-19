Vancouver’s Van Gogh Exhibit Extends Dates, Here’s The First Look Inside

If you didn’t get your tickets before, you will get the chance again.

Imagine Van Gogh at the Vancouver Convention Centre has extended their dates and will remain open until August 29. They have also announced expanded hours, so more people can get to immerse themselves in the interactive experience.

The event opens on March 19. Tickets sold out early and with such a high demand, event organizers are thankfully providing more opportunities to Imagine Van Gogh.

The event was highly anticipated as it showcases 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings projected on 8m high walls, and spread across 31,000 square feet of the convention centre. It allows for kids and adults to experience art in an interactive way. We took a sneak peak inside and it is truly a unique experience.

A First Look Inside

