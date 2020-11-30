A Massive Van Gogh Exhibit Is Coming To Vancouver

An immersive art exhibit is coming to Vancouver and it’s about all things Van Gogh.

‘Imagine Van Gogh’ has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people in Europe and across eastern Canada in Montreal, Quebec City and Winnipeg.

Now, it’s finally coming to the west coast and will be taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

According to the exhibit website, guests can expect giant projections of the artist’s paintings where they will be “swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”

There will be more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings to discover, including his most famous works between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise.

Art enthusiasts can register on the website to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale.

They will also get access to an exclusive presale to get their tickets before they are available to the general public.

Additionally, early birds will also be entered to win one of three premiere packages for themselves and three friends to attend the opening of the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit.

Imagine Van Gogh

When: Exact date TBA

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

