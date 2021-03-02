Sneak Peek: Here’s What The “Imagine Van Gogh” Exhibit Will Look Like

An immersive art exhibit about all things Van Gogh is set to take place in Vancouver this March.

Imagine Van Gogh has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people in Europe and across eastern Canada in Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg.

According to the exhibit website, event-goers will be “swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”

All of the Imagine Van Gogh dates at the Vancouver Convention Centre have sold out but you can get a sneak peek of what to expect if you were lucky enough to snag tickets.

Here are some photos of the exhibit in other North American cities:

As you can see the exhibit features more than 200 projections of the artist’s paintings, including his most famous works between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise.

Imagine Van Gogh in Vancouver

When: Opening date is March 19th, 2021

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place

