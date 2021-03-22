Inside The Opening Weekend of Vancouver’s Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

The mesmerizing art is live.

Imagine Van Gogh Vancouver opened this past weekend, and people are sharing their their experiences at the highly anticipated exhibit. The event is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre is already creating quite the buzz.

As a reminder, new dates have been announced as the event sold out quite early, so everyone that wants to go now, can still get tickets.

What to Expect on Your Visit

The exhibit lasts approximately one hour, and as you can see, photos are not only allowed, but encouraged. However, please note that tripods and flashes are prohibited.

Due to Covid-19, there are a few safety protocols to keep in mind.

Masks are mandatory at all times in the building. Your mask must fully cover your nose, mouth and your chin.

Please sanitize your hands as often as possible and please, maintain social distancing throughout the exhibition.

Do not touch the screens.

No sitting on the floor.

Imagine Van Gogh Vancouver is Off To A Great Start

Take a look at some pictures posted by those that visited opening weekend. It appears to be everything we were promised and more, including being well-organized.

“Gogh” This Way

Become Mesmerized By The Beauty In The Art

The Perfect Backdrop

Escaping to a Whole Different World

A Family Friendly Event

Worth more than a Thousand Words

Opportunity for Selfies Galore

Get Some Beautiful Swag

After seeing these images, on a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you to go?

Get your information about Imagine Van Gogh here.

