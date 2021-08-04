Here’s A First Look Inside Robson’s New ‘Rare’ Snacks Bodega

If you often reminisce about the cool snacks from your childhood or just enjoy unique novelty treats, you will want to check out this store.

Ever since their first location opened last year, Dank Mart has been known for their plethora of unique sweets, vast collection of cereals, hard to find classic treats like Blue Pepsi, and so much more.

Now a second location has open on Robson Street in Vancouver, BC, and it is bigger and looks even more appealing (if that is even possible) than the first.

RELATED: One Of BC’s Biggest Candy Stores Just Opened Up Shop In White Rock

The demand for unique snacks is definitely high, as their grand opening drew crowds this past week.

Many lined up to check out the new snack shack location, and there was also a DJ on site to entertain the shoppers. With such high popularity, there is also news that a third location may be opening soon.

Sneak Peek At Robson’s Newest Snack Bodega

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CompoundTV (@compound.tv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Avery Millitaire (@r.averymillitaire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sami سامي 🧿 (@samjaamz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUBY GILLETT (@rubygillett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenn Chan Media (@jennchanmedia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dank Mart (@dank.mart)

The only think you have to think about is “what snack should I try first?”

Dank Mart Robson

When: 11 AM – 11 PM Daily

Where: 805 Thurlow St, Vancouver, BC V6E 1W2

For more on bites and drinks in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.