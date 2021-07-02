One Of BC’s Biggest Candy Stores Just Opened Up Shop In White Rock

There’s a new candy store in town and it’s a one stop shop for all things sweet.

Satisfy your cravings at Ricardo’s Kandy Korner, which is just steps away from White Rock Beach. It’s the sweetest addition to the strip, offering beach-goers with a seemingly endless array of snacks for the ultimate picnic.

The shop boasts having the biggest candy store in the province, with an incredible selection to suit the taste buds of any candy lover.

You’ll find everything from gummies, sour candies and PEZ to chocolate bars, slushies and hard-to-find cereals (including Cookies & Creme Krispies and Peeps).

They also have Dunkaroos brand vanilla frosting, complete with the signature rainbow sprinkles, so you’re probably going to want to head down there ASAP before all of those get snatched up.

Ricardo’s is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

