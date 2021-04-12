This White Rock Shop Bakes Gourmet Donuts Stuffed With Icing For Under $3

On the hunt for some drool-worthy donuts? Look no further. White Rock shop Hillcrest Bakery has a gourmet selection of must-try donuts, for $2.95 each.

Gourmet Donut Line-Up



Strawberry Supreme

Filled with strawberry puree swirled with buttercream icing, topped with icing sugar and a chocolate-dipped strawberry.

Oreo

Filled with crushed Oreos and buttercream icing, topped with drizzled chocolate & a mini Oreo.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Featuring peanut butter, buttercream & raspberry jam swirled filling and topped with drizzled icing and a peanut butter cookie.

Chocolate Lovers

Filled with real whipped cream & cocoa powder, topped with rich chocolate sauce.

Maple Walnut

Filled with maple flavoured buttercream icing and topped with maple and walnuts.

Winter Chai Chocolate

Filled with cocoa, ginger, rooibos, cinnamon and cardamom cream topped with traditional icing and chocolate shavings.

Hillcrest Bakery & Deli

When: Open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays

Where: 15231 Thrift Avenue, White Rock

Full menu: Visit Hillcrest Bakery online.

