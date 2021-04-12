This White Rock Shop Bakes Gourmet Donuts Stuffed With Icing For Under $3

On the hunt for some drool-worthy donuts? Look no further. White Rock shop Hillcrest Bakery has a gourmet selection of must-try donuts, for $2.95 each.
Gourmet Donut Line-Up
Strawberry Supreme
Filled with strawberry puree swirled with buttercream icing, topped with icing sugar and a chocolate-dipped strawberry.
Oreo
Filled with crushed Oreos and buttercream icing, topped with drizzled chocolate & a mini Oreo.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Featuring peanut butter, buttercream & raspberry jam swirled filling and topped with drizzled icing and a peanut butter cookie.
Chocolate Lovers
Filled with real whipped cream & cocoa powder, topped with rich chocolate sauce.
Maple Walnut
Filled with maple flavoured buttercream icing and topped with maple and walnuts.
Winter Chai Chocolate
Filled with cocoa, ginger, rooibos, cinnamon and cardamom cream topped with traditional icing and chocolate shavings.
Hillcrest Bakery & Deli
When: Open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays
Where: 15231 Thrift Avenue, White Rock
Full menu: Visit Hillcrest Bakery online.
