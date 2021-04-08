This Richmond Cafe Makes Boxes Stuffed With Matcha and Hojicha Cakes

Craving cake? Matcha Cafe Maiko has got you covered.
It’s offering two new must-try cake box flavours available for $10 each, but act quickly as they will only have a limited amount of them available per week.
Cake Box Line-Up
Matcha Cake Box: Matcha sponge cake, diplomat cream, crumble, matcha sauce, red bean and mochi
Hojicha Cake Box: Hojicha sponge cake, diplomat cream, crumble, hojicha sauce, chocolate chips and mochi
You can pre-order yours on their website.
Matcha Cafe Maiko
When: Open 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Closed Monday/Tuesday
Where: 8279 Saba Road, Richmond
