This Richmond Cafe Makes Boxes Stuffed With Matcha and Hojicha Cakes

Craving cake? Matcha Cafe Maiko has got you covered.

It’s offering two new must-try cake box flavours available for $10 each, but act quickly as they will only have a limited amount of them available per week.

Cake Box Line-Up

Matcha Cake Box: Matcha sponge cake, diplomat cream, crumble, matcha sauce, red bean and mochi

Hojicha Cake Box: Hojicha sponge cake, diplomat cream, crumble, hojicha sauce, chocolate chips and mochi

You can pre-order yours on their website.

Matcha Cafe Maiko

When: Open 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Closed Monday/Tuesday

Where: 8279 Saba Road, Richmond

