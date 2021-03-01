Matcha Lava Cake Is A Thing And Here’s Where You Can Get It

A PSA for all the matcha lovers out there: you can now get matcha lava cake in Richmond.

Matcha Cafe Maiko has recently added this decadent treat to its menu. The cake has a strong matcha flavour but it isn’t too sweet.

It is then topped off with a sweet strawberry sauce made in-house, soft-serve and whipped cream (obviously).

Matcha Cafe Maiko was made popular in Honolulu and has been slowly expanding across North America.

The Richmond location was the very first Canadian location, when it opened its doors in spring of 2019.

They have a variety of other must-try items as well, including the ‘Shogun,” which is a cone filled with premium soft-serve ice cream and topped off with a golden leaf.

Guests can fully customize their soft-serve with a variety of toppings, which include: mochi, chestnuts, azuki, chocolate syrup, black sugar and soy bean flour.

If you love all things matcha and haven’t checked this place out yet, now is the time!

Matcha Cafe Maiko

When: Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Closed Monday/Tuesday

Where: #199-8279 Saba Road, Richmond

