This New Vancouver Food Truck Serves Mouth-Watering Breakfast

The most important meal of the day, on the go! Vancouver is now home to an all-new eatery that’s whipping up some of your favourite breakfast eats out of a truck.

The Crack On food truck opened early February and it’s already making a name for itself.

Start your day off right with their hearty breakfast sandwiches, perfectly fried eggs, homemade hashbrowns and locally sourced Agro coffee.

Crack On Food Line-Up

Crack Sandwich: Maple sausage, fried egg, Havarti, tomato relish, cheddar, candied jalapeno and housemade aioli

Take It Easy: Maple hickory bacon, fried egg, bacon jam, cheddar and housemade aioli

Mad Yolk: Beef sausage, fried egg, Asian pickles, caramelized onions, cheddar and housemade gochujang aioli

Eggspo’ 86: Plant-based sausage, fried egg, caramelized onions, Havarti, housemade aioli

All of their sandwiches are made up of freshly baked sourdough bread and organic free-range eggs.

For more information, check out their website. Or to find out their location for the day, visit their Instagram page.

