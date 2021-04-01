One of Vancouver’s top places for ramen is offering up a deal that can’t be beat.
Starting Thursday, April 1st Kinton Ramen is launching a three-course meal that it’s calling “Kintonlicious.”
Not only is it delicious, but at $16.99, it’s also easy on the budget.
Kintonlicious (Three-Course Meal for $16.99)
Ramen: Choose from any signature ramen, including pork, chicken or vegetarian
Side: Pick between Komi Chicken (karaage fried chicken in a komi sauce topped with arugula, pickled red ginger and garlic chips) or Taru Taru Chicken (karaage fried chicken in a garlic taru taru sauce topped with arugula and spicy chili seasoning)
Dessert: Dig into their new baked mango cheesecake or stick to their classic baked matcha green tea cheesecake
Keep in mind Kinton Ramen has a covered patio and their Kintonlicious deal is available for take-out, pick-up and delivery.
Kinton Ramen
Where: At UBC, 6111 University Boulevard, Vancouver
