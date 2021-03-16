A new shop is set to open in Vancouver sometime this Spring and it’s all about authentic mochi donuts.

And it will be the first of its kind in the city to offer up such a delectable treat, by using specialized equipment to create the classic pon de ring donut shape.

The mochi donuts will come in a variety of must-try flavours, including favourites like matcha, black sesame and milk tea.

It’s going to be a “cloud kitchen” concept that operates out of Commissionary Connect at 107-8811 Laurel Street.

Donut lovers will be able to pick up the mochi donut flavours of their choosing at the cloud kitchen.

But delivery will also be an option for those in certain Metro Vancouver locations.

Mochido has yet to announce an official opening date but hints it will be soon. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mochido

When: Opening sometime in Spring 2021

Where: 107-8811 Laurel Street, Vancouver

