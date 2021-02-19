Where To Find The Best Muffins In Metro Vancouver

PSA: National Muffin Day is Feb. 20th. Celebrate the delicious holiday by digging into some (or all) of the best muffins in Metro Vancouver.

Whether they’re sweet or savoury, these must-try muffins won’t disappoint.

Best Muffins In Metro Vancouver

Matchstick Coffee Roasters

In addition to coffee, this popular coffee chain is also known for its delectable muffin selection. In particular, a customer favourite continues to be their Earl Grey muffin. They also offer a $5 deal where you can stop by any of their cafe locations and grab a batch brew along with a rotating flavour of muffin any day of the week. They have locations at Fraser Street, Riley Park, Davie Street, as well as in Chinatown and Yaletown.

JJ Bean

Find a dozen varieties of muffins at one of JJ Bean’s locations that will definitely start your day off on the right foot. They have blueberry oatmeal, Jalapeno and cheese, chocolate zucchini and carrot raisin muffins (just to name a few). They also have gluten-free option available. It’s hard not to come across a location, as they have over 20 cafes in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Port Moody.

Grounds For Coffee

They may be known for their cinnamon buns but their muffins won’t disappoint either. They also offer a healthier option with their flax and superfruit muffins that are loaded with fibre and antioxidants. On the more decadent side, try their espresso chocolate banana muffins. They have two locations in Vancouver, one at 2565 Alma Street and the other at 2088 Commercial Drive.

Steveston Bakery

Go for a stroll with one of Steveston Bakery’s muffins in-hand. They have lots of flavours to choose from, including: apple oat, blueberry, chocolate, cranberry orange, fruit & fibre, low-fat, raisin bran, raspberry and their signature rise & shine muffin. Find them at 12231 No. 1 Road in Richmond.

Muffin Granny

Discover this gem on Granville Island. They have a plethora of muffins, crepes and other baked good to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can find the vendor inside the Granville Island Public Market. Muffin Granny was one of the market’s original stores in 1979 and it has been evolving ever since.

Cravings

This Langley shop is home to some of the best muffins Metro Vancouver has to offer. Try their espresso, Nutella Hedgehogs, blueberry streusel, coconut, pumpkin cheesecake, caramel cream cheese, white chocolate cranberry, double chocolate and lemon crackle varieties. Cravings can be found in Brookswood at #114 4061 200 Street.

