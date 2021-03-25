This Vancouver Dessert Shop Serves Cake On Top Of Its Drinks

Now you can have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Minus Cake Boutique.

The Vancouver dessert shop is whipping up the ultimate treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Feast your eyes on the Minus Cup. It’s their best-selling combo where you can get your choice of drink topped off with your favourite cake.

Minus Cake Boutique

When: Open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday

Where: 3615 Kingsway, Vancouver

