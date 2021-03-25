This Vancouver Dessert Shop Serves Cake On Top Of Its Drinks

Meagan Gill | March 25, 2021
Food
minus boutique
Photo: @bitesofvancouver/Instagram

Now you can have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Minus Cake Boutique.

The Vancouver dessert shop is whipping up the ultimate treat for those with a sweet tooth.

Feast your eyes on the Minus Cup. It’s their best-selling combo where you can get your choice of drink topped off with your favourite cake.

Minus Cake Boutique

When: Open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday

Where: 3615 Kingsway, Vancouver

 

