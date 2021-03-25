This Vancouver Dessert Shop Serves Cake On Top Of Its Drinks

Now you can have your cake and eat it too, thanks to Minus Cake Boutique.
The Vancouver dessert shop is whipping up the ultimate treat for those with a sweet tooth.
Feast your eyes on the Minus Cup. It’s their best-selling combo where you can get your choice of drink topped off with your favourite cake.
You Might Also Like:
- This New Shop May Be The First In Vancouver To Serve Authentic Mochi Donuts
- Black + Blue Just Transformed Their Rooftop Into A Stunning Garden Patio
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Minus Cake Boutique
When: Open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Sunday
Where: 3615 Kingsway, Vancouver
For more must-try bites and sips in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.