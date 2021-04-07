If you missed the Richmond Night Market, you will be happy to learn that they are trying to make a comeback this year.

Typically situated on the large lots adjacent to River Rock Casino, the market is a popular attraction, but had to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

For 2021, the event organizers have applied to the city of Richmond for a permit for the next 3 years. (This is the norm, as the permits typically run in 3-year cycles).

When Will The Richmond Night Market Open?

The market has been running since 2012, last year being the only time the event did not take place despite multiple efforts. Because it’s considered an “event” it will depend entirely on provincial health orders if the Richmond Night Market can be fully open.

Firework Productions, owned by Raymond Cheung, has asked the city for a permit to possibly start on May 21 and run until December 31.

Despite the later than usual dates, the market will only run for 80 days, which is their annual average.

If approved, and if health orders allow, the Richmond Night Market would run from:

May 21, 2021 – Dec 31, 2021 (later than usual)

April 29, 2022 – Oct 16, 2022

April 28, 2023 – Oct 15, 2023

The night market would have 150 retail vendors and 130 food vendors. It plans to operate from Friday to Sunday, on statutory holidays, as well as on Thursday evenings in July and August.

The night market event is required to comply with all applicable PHO public health orders and regulations that are in place at any given time.

What If The Permit Doesn’t Get Approved?

The site where the night market operates, at 8351 River Road and Duck Island, has been the subject of a rezoning application, first submitted in 2012 and resubmitted again last October.

The proposed development would include a commercial development. Therefore, if not used for the Richmond Night Market, there are other ideas on what to do with that land.

Now, fans of the night market will have to wait and see what happens.

Now, fans of the night market will have to wait and see what happens.