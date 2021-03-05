Here Are The Top Spots To Soak In Cherry Blossoms in Richmond this Spring

Contrary to what many know, Richmond has hundreds of cherry blossom trees all throughout the city.
Richmond hosts an annual Cherry Blossom Festival that usually takes place in April, but was unfortunately cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still hopeful that it will be able to return in 2021, but if not, there are a number of areas where people can still view these beautiful spring flowers and get some pictures without having to leave the city.
These pretty pink blooms are starting to make their debut and we are rounding up the best places to take in all the cherry blossoms in Richmond.
RELATED: The Best Spots in Vancouver To Experience Cherry Blossoms In Full Bloom
Best Areas for Cherry Blossoms in Richmond
Garry Point Park
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful at any time of year, Garry Point park is lined with cherry blossom trees in Richmond’s Steveston area. There are actually 255 cherry blossom trees in this park alone.
Minoru Park
View this post on Instagram
Home to a number of activities, including a race track and field, Minoru park also serves as a great place to go for a walk and take in the beauty of these pink blooms.
View this post on Instagram
It has also long-served as a wedding venue, complete with a chapel, making it a great spot for pictures.
Terra Nova Rural Park
View this post on Instagram
At the edge of the city of Richmond and close to the airport, this park is a popular area to play and take in the views of the dykes. It’s naturally a place that harbours the beauty of nature and so a perfect spot to take in cherry blossoms.
View this post on Instagram
Even the birds love it.
Larry Berg Flight Park
View this post on Instagram
Take your kids to play, watch the planes go by, and don’t forget the camera. This cozy little park (complete with a play globe and mini runway) is lined with cherry blossoms that make it even more beautiful.
Garden City Park
View this post on Instagram
In the middle of Richmond, you can see these pink streets from the cherry blossom petals that have fallen. The full trees are in the park area and are as vibrant as the sounds of the kids playing in the playground.
For more events happening around Metro Vancouver, check out our Events section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.