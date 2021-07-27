Playland’s Ride Side Bar and Patio Is Open and Serving Up Drinks This Summer

If you ever needed a drink to calm your nerves at Playland, you’ll be happy to hear that drinks are now being served at the Ride Side Bar & Patio.

The sprawling bar area will be open every weekend, with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The menu features fun cocktails such as Frosé (frozen rosé with vodka), Aperol Spritz and Moscow Mules. Of course, there’s also a lot of beer options, including Budweiser, Corona and Parallel 49’s Trash Panda Hazy IPA.

Other drink options include White Claw, Naked Grape wine, highballs and Nutrl Vodka Sodas. Prices range from $8 – $13 per beverage with discounts during happy hour.

On Friday and Saturday nights, guests will have the opportunity to roam the entire park with an alcoholic beverage from 6 p.m. until closing.

Admission tickets are $29.50 for limited rides and $39.50 for thrill rides. Playland’s operating hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening sessions on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reserve your tickets online here.

Ride Side Bar & Patio at Playland

When: Open every weekend throughout summer

Where: Playland, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Note: Remember to bring two pieces of I.D.

