604 Now | @604now | July 27, 2021
Playland’s Ride Side Bar and Patio Is Open and Serving Up Drinks This Summer

If you ever needed a drink to calm your nerves at Playland, you’ll be happy to hear that drinks are now being served at the Ride Side Bar & Patio.

The sprawling bar area will be open every weekend, with Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The menu features fun cocktails such as Frosé (frozen rosé with vodka), Aperol Spritz and Moscow Mules. Of course, there’s also a lot of beer options, including Budweiser, Corona and Parallel 49’s Trash Panda Hazy IPA.

Photos: Playland

Other drink options include White Claw, Naked Grape wine, highballs and Nutrl Vodka Sodas. Prices range from $8 – $13 per beverage with discounts during happy hour.

On Friday and Saturday nights, guests will have the opportunity to roam the entire park with an alcoholic beverage from 6 p.m. until closing.

Admission tickets are $29.50 for limited rides and $39.50 for thrill rides. Playland’s operating hours are Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening sessions on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reserve your tickets online here.

Ride Side Bar & Patio at Playland

When: Open every weekend throughout summer

Where: Playland, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Note: Remember to bring two pieces of I.D.

 

