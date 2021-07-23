Unforgettable Places To Visit In BC At Lease Once In The Summer

BC is home to an abundance of beautiful places for you to explore. Given the past year, having adventures in our own backyard is long overdue.

Luckily, summer has officially arrived and with the warm weather comes more must-visit places to check off your bucket list.

Escape to one of these summer destinations that are totally worth the drive at least once this summer.

You Might Also Like: British Columbia’s Best Lake Towns To Explore This Summer

Summer Destinations In BC

Loss Creek Provincial Park, Near Port Renfrew



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela (@throughmylensandeye)

Discover this gem along the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, just south of Port Renfrew. It’s part of the magical Juan De Fuca Marine Trail, which has a seemingly endless amount of natural beauty to enjoy. The park features a suspension bridge that travels over the rushing waters of Loss Creek. You’ll then be treated to more spectacular sights at Chin Beach and eventually be taken down to the sea lion caves before making your way back on a side trail.

Lake Lovely Water, Squamish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Whistler (@fswhistler)

With its absolutely incredible turquoise coloured waters, it’s almost hard to believe you can visit this spot in BC, but sure enough you’ll find it in Tantalus Provincial Park in Squamish. Lake Lovely Water truly lives up to its name. The picturesque waters are surrounded by the mountains and will make you feel like you’re a world away. It’s the perfect place to take off to in the summer months and just float for awhile.

Free Spirit Spheres, Qualicum Beach



View this post on Instagram A post shared by szetoszeto 🤗 (@szetoszeto)

If you’re a free spirit, you’re definitely going to want to spend a night suspended amongst the lush trees of a forest in a whimsical sphere. Free Spirit Spheres in Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island offers its guests just that. It’s one of the most unique accommodations in the province and therefore worth the visit. Feel like one with nature in one of three cozy spheres, which include Eryn, Melody and Luna. Each can sleep up to two people.

Golden Skybridge, Golden



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johanna Parsons (@johanna333)

The highest suspension bridge in Canada is now right here in BC. The Golden Skybridge attraction just opened in Golden and it’s an absolute must for thrill-seekers. Located in the middle of the Columbia Valley, the skybridge boasts unsurpassed views of the Rocky and Purcell mountain ranges, as well as a scenic river and 200-foot waterfall directly below. It actually has two bridges on-site, which sit at a jaw-dropping 130 and 80 metres high.

Cultus Lake Waterpark, Chilliwack



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

You can’t go through summer without making a splash. Head to the largest waterpark in BC to cool off during the warm, sunny months. The beloved summer tradition features more than a dozen waterslides, a lazy river and a family spray park. Some of their most popular slides include the Boomerang, Freefall, Speedslide, Tubular Terror and Colossal Canyon.

Lower Myra Falls, Campbell River



View this post on Instagram A post shared by eleonora :) (@ellie.bellicini)

Explore the great outdoors at Lower Myra Falls in the serene Strathcona-Westmin Provincial Park. It’s a short and easy family-friendly hike that leads to one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the province. Once you arrive at the falls, you’ll be treated to its impossibly-blue waters. It gives you a great vantage point to take in views of Buttle Lake, further down the falls. There’s also a swimming hole, making it an idyllic spot to go for a refreshing dip.

District Wine Village, Oliver



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabitha (@tabithacww)

Leave it to the Okanagan to create an entire village dedicated to all things wine. District Wine Village is an exciting addition to BC’s wine country, in the Oliver region. Visitors can enjoy a vast selection of wineries here, for those times when just one winery isn’t enough. There’s even some breweries in the village. It’s a first of its kind in Canada and allows small craft growers and producers the chance to operate their businesses without needing to invest in a large-scale facility of their own.

Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park, Near Merritt



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haley+Jamie | Freedom Junkies (@the2freedomjunkies)

Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy a seemingly endless amount of activities at this provincial park, as it’s brimming with history, wildlife and is home to some of the best fishing the province has to offer. You’ll also come across two of BC’s best lakes—Kentucky Lake and Alleyne Lake. Their sparkling and pristine turquoise waters seriously cannot be beat. Although these lakes may seem like they’re in a far away locale due to their crystal clear waters—the park is located in the heart of cattle country, near Merritt.

Davidson’s Pool, Maple Ridge



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Weber (@evelynnweber)

This lovely lazy river in Maple Ridge ends in a beautiful swimming hole. With crystal clear waters rippling gently in the summer breeze, you’ll want to float here for hours. You’ll start your drifting adventure at the Upper Maple Ridge Park river and cruise on down to Davidson’s Pool. Once you arrive in the swimming oasis, the water is deep enough to immerse yourself in for a refreshing dip. There’s also lots of grassy areas to sit under the sun while you dry off.

For more cool spots to explore in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.