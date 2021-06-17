Canada’s First Wine Village Is Opening In BC Where You Can Sip Back & Relax

Get ready to ‘sip’ back and relax this summer with a new village dedicated to all things wine set to open June 28.

District Wine Village has been in the works for awhile but like most good things (including good wine) it will be well worth the wait.

RELATED: A Huge Skywalk Is Opening In BC This Summer and You Can Walk Among Treetops

Wine Village

Nestled in B.C.’s wine country, Oliver in the South Okanagan, the village will offer visitors a vast selection of wineries, for those times when just one winery isn’t enough.

According to the District Wine Village website: “The majority of all vineyards and investment in the wine industry is located in this area which is quickly becoming recognized as a world class region.”

The first of its kind village in Canada is a dream come true for sommeliers, as well as those who just like a glass of Rosé on a warm summer day.

It also allows small craft growers and producers the chance to operate their businesses without needing to invest in a large-scale facility of their own.

One Faith Vineyards and Winemaker’s Cut are just a couple of the labels to jump on board.

The village will be home to 16 production facilities in total, as well as a chef’s garden, culinary experience centre, on-site vineyard and an amphitheatre that can fit more than 600 people.

Besides wine, it will also offer artisanal crafts, beer and food, all in one stunning location. It’s also convenient to get to with formal highway turnoff access as well as plenty of parking available on-site.

It’s slated to open later this month, on June 28. Check out their website for more information.

You Might Also Like:

District Wine Village

When: Opening June 28, 2021

Where: 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver

For more things to do and places to see in beautiful B.C., check out our Travel section.