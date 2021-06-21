British Columbia’s Best Lake Towns To Explore This Summer

Aren’t small lake towns ridiculously charming?

Well luckily, BC has so many hidden gems spread all over. Go through our list and see for yourself this summer what our beautiful province has to offer.

Best Lake Towns In BC



Lake Cowichan

The town of Lake Cowichan can be found on beautiful Vancouver Island, just west of Duncan. Known as being one of Vancouver Island’s best kept secrets, this spot has a lot to offer. Soak up the gorgeous Lake Cowichan, hit the scenic trails, explore the town’s quaint museum, or wander around many of its boutique and coffee shops.

Logan Lake

A picturesque little town brimming with charm, Logan Lake is a popular destination for camping, mountain biking, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, and ATVing. It really has something for everyone. You can discover this beautiful place in the Southern Interior of the province.

Slocan Valley



The vibrant community of Slocan Valley is in the West Kootenay region and is home to the gorgeous and pristine Slocan Lake. Whether its walking around the town, swimming in the lake, or taking in the rushing rapids of the river, this spot is an idyllic spot to spend a summer afternoon.

Fraser Lake

This little village is right in the heart of some of BC’s most beautiful lands. Outdoor enthusiasts won’t want to leave this picturesque spot. It’s actually known for being the “Swan Capital of the World” being a temporary home to over 1,000 Trumpeter Swans. The community, although small, is incredibly welcoming and you’ll feel right at home. The small town is in northern BC, near Burns Lake.

Harrison Lake



A popular day-trip spot a few hours away from the city, Harrison is home to a beautiful lake, well-known hot springs, a wide range of bustling eateries, and cute little shops. It also has an epic floating water park in the middle of the lake that is the perfect hangout during the summer months.

For more things to do in BC before summer ends, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.