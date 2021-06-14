British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer With New Rules

It’s official, one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have announced plans to reopen this summer.

Originally opened, owned, and operated by a local family, Destination Cultus has become one of the province’s most popular summer traditions since 1984.

Both the Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Cultus Lake Waterpark will open on Thursday, June 24. That said, it won’t be business as usual.

The waterpark usually opens earlier in the year, but have lost a part of their season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A Destination Cultus spokesperson had told 604 Now that their first and foremost priority is the safety of employees and customers, so there will be precautions in place.

Similar to last year, their goal is to safely serve their community. That includes adding physical distancing rules and reducing capacity, limiting the number of entries.

A silver lining though is that there will be less line-ups to their awesome rides and attractions.

Summer 2021

Here’s what you’ll need to know before going to Cultus Waterpark and Adventure Park this summer:

The park will have reduced capacity, as the facilities are all outdoors

Online purchaser information (name, address, email) will be retained for contact tracing purposes until Sept 30, 2021

A mask or face-covering will be required in certain areas. However, mask CANNOT be worn in the water, and should be kept dry in a plastic bag when not worn

Maintain safe levels of social distancing within the park at all times

Limit interactions to your social unit within the park at all times

Hospitality staffing numbers will be increased to ensure cleaning and disinfecting routines

There will also be a limited selection of food and beverages at both parks

Nonetheless, they’ll be open daily, rain or shine until September 6.

Bonus Tip: If you buy your ticket online from now until June 30 using the coupon code: CL2021, you’ll save save 15% off your ticket price.

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park

Opening: June 24 – September 6

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Tickets: Can be purchased on their website

Rates:

Cultus Lake Adventure Park: Weekdays: $33 / full day & Weekends: $28 / half day

Cultus Lake Waterpark: Weekdays: $38 / full day & Weekends: $33 / half day

