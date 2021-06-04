If all goes well, theatres will open after June 15. As a result, some major Hollywood blockbuster will actually make it to the big screen.

It has been a while since cinemas were open and many of us are missing the mega screen, surround sound experience. Well luckily, there are a number of summer movies to look forward to and enjoy with a massive tub of popcorn.

So make a list, mark your calendars and get ready to watch some good movies this summer.

49 Summer Movies To Look Out For

Although official cinema reopening dates have not yet announced, these are the original anticipated movie release dates.

June

June 4 -The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

June 4 – Spirit Untamed (2021)

June 4 – Flashback (2020)

June 11 – In the Heights (2021)

June 11 – Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)

June 16 – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

June 18 – Mermaid in Paris (2020)

June 18 – Run (2021)

June 21 – From Earth to Sky (2021)

June 25 – F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

June 25 – Reasonable Madness (2021)

June 30 – Zola (2020)

July

July 1 – Perpetual Motion (2021)

July 6 – We’re All in This Together (2021)

July 9 – Black Widow (2021)

July 9 – The Forever Purge (2021)

July 14 – Gunpowder Milkshake (2021)

July 14 – Le Guide de la famille parfaite (2021)

July 16 – Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

July 16 – Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021)

July 16 – The Night House (2020)

July 23 – Old (2021)

July 23 – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2021)

July 30 – The Green Knight (2021)

July 30 – Stillwater (2021)

July 30 – Ride the Eagle (2021)

August

August 3 – How the Gods Kill (2021)

August 4 – The Bathtub Murders (2021)

August 6 – The Suicide Squad (2021)

August 13 – Free Guy (2021)

August 13 – Respect (2021)

August 13 – Don’t Breathe Sequel (2021)

August 20 – Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

August 23 – Happy Hulk Day (2021)

August 27 – Reminiscence (2021)

August 27 – The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

August 31 – The Intersection (2021)

September

September 1 – Peace by Chocolate (2021)

September 1 – Dancing Through the Shadow of Mao (2021)

September 3 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

September 10 – After We Fell (2021)

September 11 – The Secret Hitman (2020)

September 14 – River Road (2021)

September 17 – The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)

September 22 – Hannah’s Dream (2021)

September 24 – Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

September 24 – The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

September 24 – Maria Chapdelaine (2021)

September 30 – The Rocks Collection (2021)

