Vancouver’s First Mountain Coaster Just Opened and It Looks Fun (PHOTOS)

The Eagle Coaster has officially opened on Cypress Mountain this week and it proves to be as exciting as it looks.

On July 12th, the massive coaster welcomed their first guests on top of the mountain. Providing them with a thrilling ride while also allowing passengers to take in the scenic views.

If you’re still contemplating on whether to try out this new ride, take a first look at the fun experience before booking.

RELATED: New Roller Coaster At Cypress Now Open For Mountain Top Rides

A First Look At Eagle Coaster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Leiterman (@julialeiterman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Cuthbert (@mpcuthbert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal Chilton (@krystalchilton)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat🛩 Adventure + Travel Writer (@misskatanderson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Ureta (@johnny_peligr0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall McLaughlin (@unikornlife)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davny Guimaraes Montebello (@davnyg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instaballoons (@instaballoons_vancouver)

The ride has already gotten some great reviews and will definitely get your adrenaline pumping.

If you are looking for more exciting activities to try out this summer, be sure to check out these 7 Blood Pumping Adventures You Should Try In BC This Summer.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.