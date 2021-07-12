New Roller Coaster At Cypress Now Open For Mountain Top Rides

With summer in full swing and the reopening of existing attractions, we can also look forward to new ones.

On July 12, Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver debuted their brand new mountain top “Eagle Coaster.”

RELATED: 7 Blood Pumping Adventures You Should Try In BC This Summer

Eagle Coaster

Cypress Mountain resort began constructing the coaster in fall of 2020. It’s a gravity-fed ride that located at the top of Eagle Express Quad Chair on Black Mountain. Tickets for the attraction will include a ride up the chairlift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cypress Mountain Resort (@cypressmtn)

There will be 80 ride slots each hour during the initial daily times from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost of each ticket is $29.00 for 1 ride and $39.00 for 2 rides (aged 10 and over). Children between 3-9 must be accompanied by an adult (cost of a child ticket is $12.00 for 1 ride and $19.00 for 2.

Eagle Coaster Quick Facts:

Vertical drop of 279 m (900 ft)

Over 1.7 km long (1.1 miles)

Winding distance through the forest overlooking vistas

Speeds up to 40 km/hr (25 mph).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cypress Mountain Resort (@cypressmtn)

Here’s a small taste of our new favourite thing to do. What a blast, the brand new Eagle Coaster @Cypressmtn pic.twitter.com/0HWDGiH7gH — Murray Castonguay (@mjcastonguay) July 11, 2021

Tickets for the attraction can be purchased on the Cypress Mountain website.

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.