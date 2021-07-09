7 Blood Pumping Adventures You Should Try In BC This Summer

Do you remember the last time you did something for the first time?

BC adventure seekers don’t have to go far to find their next heart pumping adrenaline rush, whether it’s soaring to new heights or tackling whitewater rapids.

The province has a vast selection of thrilling activities that will keep even the most adventurous of souls entertained.

Must-Try BC Adventures This Summer

Whitewater Rafting in a Green River, Whistler



Check out Whistler’s whitewater rafting scene by booking a wedge rafting tour with The Adventure Group. You’ll check in at the base of Cougar Mountain before embarking on the journey which takes you just north of Whistler Village to the Green River, which has Class 2 and 3 level rapids.

Location: Cougar Mountain Road, Whistler

Cross The Highest Skybridge in Canada, Golden

This all-new attraction can be found in Golden, which is halfway between Revelstoke and Banff. It features two suspension bridges that are the highest you will find in Canada, sitting at a jaw-dropping 130 and 80 metres high. But once you’re there, you’ll be treated to 360-degree views of the region.

Location: 503 Golden Donald Upper Road, Golden

Go Paragliding, Golden

Experience what it’s like to be a bird by going paragliding in Golden. Altitude Adventures offers tandem paragliding flights that allows adventurers to fly tandem with one of their pilots. There’s no experience necessary, so it’s the perfect activity for first-timers.

Location: Mount 7, Golden

Skydiving, Abbotsford



If you’ve always dreamed about jumping from an airplane and plunging towards the ground, now is your chance. Skydive Vancouver gives first-timers the opportunity to go tandem skydiving with one of their experts. Or, skydiving enthusiasts can go through their free fall program to learn to skydive solo.

Location: 5112 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Try Flyboarding, Kelowna



Whether you call it jet boarding or flyboarding, the activity of hydroflight has quickly become a bucket list item for many when visiting the Okanagan. The fast-paced water sport uses jet propulsion to shoot riders into the air. Give it a try at Hydrofly Kelowna.

Location: 230 Queensway, Kelowna

Hot Air Balloon Ride, Kelowna

Take to the sky courtesy of Okanagan Ballooning in Kelowna. The tour company will quite literally blow you away with its hot air balloon rides, where guests can get a bird’s-eye view of the region’s spectacular lakes and vineyards.

Location: 848 Leon Ave, Kelowna

Bungee Jumping, Whistler



Nothing says adventure quite like jumping 160 feet (50 meters) over the rushing waters of the glacial-fed Cheakamus River. Whistler Bungee is actually regularly voted by locals in Whistler as being the most extreme activity in the region. One thing is for sure, it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

Location: Calcheak Forest Service Road, Whistler

