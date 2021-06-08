Wings and Wizards is a new one of a kind magical experience that has just opened in Vancouver, and it is truly spell-binding.

This multi-sensory exhibit is taking place at BC Place from June until September of this year. Spanning over 7,000-sq-ft, the event is “an interactive exhibit that merges world-building, art, tech, storytelling, and design to create a truly sublime magical adventure.”

Wings and Wizards is produced by local event company, SHINE Experiences. This exhibit is debuting in Vancouver with plans to travel across Canada.

A Sneak Peak Inside Wings and Wizards

Guests start their journey by venturing through a passageway full of lights and music. Through this, they are transported into the magical Wizards Academy.

Your adventure begins by choosing a wand, or having the wand choose you. Guests will need this wand to proceed with the adventure, and then take it home as a souvenir.

From there, the self-guided journey begins roaming the hallway of the academy.

There are multiple rooms in this journey, including a classroom for spell training, a dining hall with talking portraits, an enchanted forest, and more.

There are riddles to solve, and spells to cast as you listen to the story unfold. The full experience is about 45 minutes long, and allows you to feel like you have momentarily stepped into another world. Entry into the event is staggered so that guests can explore the exhibit with only their social bubble. Tickets for Wings and Wizards are available online with bookings available one month in advance. Learn more about things happening in and around Metro Vancouver in our Events section.