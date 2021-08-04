If you are looking to putt around without the commitment of an 18-hole full course, mini golf is always a great idea.
Fun for all ages, this activity is exciting for both families and friends while they spend a few hours in some friendly competition.
Luckily, there are a number of places around Metro Vancouver that offer mini golf. So here is our list of the best places to putt some hole-in-ones.
RELATED: This New Grey Goose Pop-up Will Let You Drink and Play Mini Golf in Vancouver
Have Fun Mini Golfing At These Locations
The Keefer Yard
View this post on Instagram
This adults only venue offers a 9-hole course with a side of yummy cocktails. The Keefer Yard (located next to the Keefer Bar) is a fan favourite, and the mini putt course is nice and easy – even after a few drinks. After playing you can order a round of drinks and eats. It’s a good time all around.
Location: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation + cost of drinks
Sweet Escape Mini Golf
View this post on Instagram
Sweet Escape Mini Golf is inside Playland and will be a part of the PNE this year as well. This is a cute candy-themed mini putt course alone is worth checking out the fair this year. Combine that with all the rides and treats the park has to offer, and this will definitely be a fun filled day.
Location: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Included with admission
Seymour Creek Golf Mini-Putt
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful outdoor course and mini putt area is a classic spot with beautifully curated greens. Located on the North Shore, the adventure is both affordable and great for kids. They also have a driving range and offer golf lessons, for those wanted a bit more.
Location: 315 Seymour Boulevard, North Vancouver
Cost: $7 per person
West Coast Mini-Putt
View this post on Instagram
Who’s up for some glow in the dark putting? This course in Richmond is a fun take on mini putt, perfect for a night out with friends or a date. West Coast Mini-Putt offers a 9-hole course that is completely blacklight lit. And since it’s indoors, you can enjoy the fun rain or shine.
Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond
Cost: $14.30 per person
Savage Creek Golf Course
View this post on Instagram
The Savage Creek course is a fully-equipped golf facility with a regular course, putting area, and driving range. With both grass and sloped features mimicking a real course, this mini putt adventure will make you feel like a real golfer.
Location: 7388 No. 6 Road, Richmond
Cost: $6 per person
Know of more mini golf places you think are worth checking out? Tag us with #604Now on Instagram to be potentially featured.
For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.