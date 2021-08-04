If you are looking to putt around without the commitment of an 18-hole full course, mini golf is always a great idea.

Fun for all ages, this activity is exciting for both families and friends while they spend a few hours in some friendly competition.

Luckily, there are a number of places around Metro Vancouver that offer mini golf. So here is our list of the best places to putt some hole-in-ones.

RELATED: This New Grey Goose Pop-up Will Let You Drink and Play Mini Golf in Vancouver

Have Fun Mini Golfing At These Locations

The Keefer Yard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Keefer Yard (@thekeeferyard)



This adults only venue offers a 9-hole course with a side of yummy cocktails. The Keefer Yard (located next to the Keefer Bar) is a fan favourite, and the mini putt course is nice and easy – even after a few drinks. After playing you can order a round of drinks and eats. It’s a good time all around.

Location: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation + cost of drinks

Sweet Escape Mini Golf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE Events & Playland (@pne_playland)



Sweet Escape Mini Golf is inside Playland and will be a part of the PNE this year as well. This is a cute candy-themed mini putt course alone is worth checking out the fair this year. Combine that with all the rides and treats the park has to offer, and this will definitely be a fun filled day.

Location: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Included with admission

Seymour Creek Golf Mini-Putt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seymour Creek Golf Centre (@seymourcreekgolfcentre_)



This beautiful outdoor course and mini putt area is a classic spot with beautifully curated greens. Located on the North Shore, the adventure is both affordable and great for kids. They also have a driving range and offer golf lessons, for those wanted a bit more.

Location: 315 Seymour Boulevard, North Vancouver

Cost: $7 per person

West Coast Mini-Putt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Diane Lee 李佳美 (@jenniferdianelee)



Who’s up for some glow in the dark putting? This course in Richmond is a fun take on mini putt, perfect for a night out with friends or a date. West Coast Mini-Putt offers a 9-hole course that is completely blacklight lit. And since it’s indoors, you can enjoy the fun rain or shine.

Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way, Richmond

Cost: $14.30 per person

Savage Creek Golf Course

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍓𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐞 (@shiori.lnoue)



The Savage Creek course is a fully-equipped golf facility with a regular course, putting area, and driving range. With both grass and sloped features mimicking a real course, this mini putt adventure will make you feel like a real golfer.

Location: 7388 No. 6 Road, Richmond

Cost: $6 per person

Know of more mini golf places you think are worth checking out? Tag us with #604Now on Instagram to be potentially featured.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.