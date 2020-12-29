Chinatown has an all-new hangout spot to brighten your spirits during the dark and dreary days of winter.

The Keefer Bar has made some amendments to its summer patio to keep it running rain (snow) or shine.

It has created The Keefer Yard, which can be found right next door. We’re talking outdoor perimeter seating that is sheltered from the elements and features graffiti art, twinkle lights, mini-putt and live music.

There’s also heaters and fire tables with their own booths where guests can get cozy while digging into a variety of bites and sips.

And speaking of drinks, there are a bunch of new cocktails being added to the list. Including ones that will help you stay nice and toasty on those rainy Vancouver nights.

Of course, guests will be able to get a number of delicious food offerings from The Keefer’s kitchen and from some select local restaurants where you can order from for delivery to The Yard.

The Keefer Yard is accepting reservations through their website or on Instagram. Or you can just swing by for an impromptu cocktail.

The Yard at Keefer Bar

Where: 137 Keefer Street, Vancouver



