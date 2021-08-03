Everywhere You Can Watch a FREE Outdoor Movie Near Vancouver This Summer

Summer and nice weather means the return of free outdoor movies under the night sky.

After a smaller season last year, FreshAir Cinema is bringing back these popular summer evening events all across Metro Vancouver.

Although it started off in July, there are plenty to take advantage of this August and September. So pick a movie, mark your calendar, and get ready to bring your comfiest blankets and FM radio for these family fun events.

New Westminster

The Drive-In Movie experiences start at approximately 9:00 pm and has a 50 vehicle limit. You can reserve a spot online.

Wednesday August 4: Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody Wednesday August 18: Goonies.

Location: City Hall back parking lot – 511 Royal Ave, New Westminster

The Outdoor Movies experience starts at approximately 7:30 pm. This event is in person, and guests can bring their own chairs and blankets. You can also reserve a spot online.

Wednesday September 1: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Wednesday September 15: Ferdinand

Location: Queen’s Park Stadium Field – 3rd Ave, New Westminster

Richmond

This Drive-In Movie experience is taking place all of August into September, and it will start at sundown. Arrive early as spots are on a first come first serve basis.

Thursday, August 5: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Thursday, August 12: Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame Thursday, August 19: Raya & The Last Dragon

Raya & The Last Dragon Thursday, August 26: National Treasure

National Treasure Thursday, September 2: Knives Out

Knives Out Thursday, September 9: Jumanji

Jumanji Thursday, September 16: Mulan

Location: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No 3 Road, Richmond

White Rock

The event is free, however there is a request to make an online donation of $20 per vehicle. The gates open at 7:30pm and the movie will start at around 9:30pm. There will be a limit of 75 spots. You can reserve a spot online.

Friday August 6: Jaws

Location: Semiahmoo Park – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock.

Please note that smoking and alcohol is not permitted as these are family-friendly events.

Stay tuned on what’s happening in Metro Vancouver, check out our Things To Do Section.