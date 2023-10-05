It is going to be a beautiful couple days here in Vancouver, and the best part is… it’s another long weekend, and there’s no shortage of fun and engaging things to do around Vancouver.

Sunshine, beautiful fall coloured leaves, and the crisp Autumn air is going to make this weekend a perfect autumn day. So why not go out and enjoy your beautiful city.

Things to do in Vancouver this long weekend

Fort Langley Cranberry Festival (Free)

Get ready for Thanksgiving in a fun and free way! The Cranberry Festival is held this Thanksgiving long weekend and features all things cranberry.

Note that if you’re looking to grab some fresh cranberries, plan to be early as they sell out quickly! A bonus to arriving early is a special pancake breakfast. Notable products from past festivals include cranberry tea, cranberry popcorn, cranberry jam, cranberry wreathes, and much more!

If you’re looking for something more hands-on, you can also plunge into the waters yourself at The Bog Riverside Cranberry Farm during a tour there.

When & Where: October 7 from 10am-4pm at Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd, Langley Township

Cost: Free Admission

Monster Jam

What’s more exciting than watching monster trucks fly through the air, spinning and crushing cars?

The event features a variety of competitions, and fans will be treated to the sight of some of the biggest and most impressive monster trucks in the world.

When & Where: October -8 at Pacific Coliseum, 100N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$100

Toronto Raptors to Kick Off Preseason in Vancouver

Calling all basketball enthusiasts on the West Coast! Get ready and mark your calendars because the Toronto Raptors are set to return to Vancouver for the first time in 5 years!

Vancouver has always had a special place in its heart for the Raptors, and this game provides a unique opportunity for fans to come together, celebrate the sport, and show their unwavering support.

When & Where: October 8 from 5-8pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: from $150

Free Night at the Art Gallery (Free)

The Vancouver Art Gallery launched a new program in May, where entry is free on the first Friday of every month. Attendees can enter between 4 and 8 pm. They will be offering educational tours and other programming free of charge. It’s also worth mentioning that children and teens aged 18 and under can visit the art gallery for free at any time, thanks to a program launched last summer that runs for five years.

When & Where: October 6 from 4-8pm at 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

Cost: Free Admission

Harvest Days at VanDusen

One of Vancouver’s favourite attractions returns with its annual celebration of the gorgeous fall season. VanDusen’s beautiful veggie garden and maze area will be dressed for the occasion with fun photo areas, live entertainment and more.

Harvest Days are the perfect opportunity for memorable photo ops. Take a photo besides the autumn splendor of scarecrows, hay bales, cornstalks or pumpkins.

When & Where: October 7-30 from 9am – 4pm at VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6.15-$12.50

Witchilano SUP Paddle (Free)

Vancouver’s third Annual Witchilano SUP Paddle is happening this month at Kitsilano Beach. The event encourages paddlers to come dressed in witch attire and mainly in black to create a spooky atmosphere.

While all paddle levels are welcome, this event is not suitable for first-time paddlers. Please note that all participants should have their personal flotation device and SUP leash.

When & Where: October 7 at 11am starting from Kitsilano Beach

Cost: Free Admission, donation welcomed

Halloween Events Opening this week

The Halloween season upon us, and the Halloween events are going to be in full swing this weekend. You can check out our full guide of 31 Fun + Freaky Halloween Events & Corn Mazes You Should Add To Your Bucket List.

Fright Night at Playland

This October, Greater Vancouver’s favorite amusement park returns with the Playland’s Fright Night 2023 lineup, that promises to be even more frightening than ever before.

Their classic haunted houses are back along with thrilling rides, and this year they are also introducing a brand new terrifying experience, The Void.

When & Where: October 6-31, days and times varies, at Playland at the PNE, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: varies from $30-$62

Pumpkin After Dark

Grab your pumpkin spice latte and take in over 10,000+ beautifully hand made pumpkins at this year’s Pumpkins After Dark.

This kid-friendly Burnaby walkthrough event is sure to become a family favorite. Visitors of all ages can make their way along a path that includes illuminated pumpkins and sculptures of monsters, dinosaurs, and characters from Halloween themed movies.

When & Where: October 6-31, days and times varies, at the Swangard Stadium at Central Park Burnaby, 6100 Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: $15.95-$18.95

Bear Creek Park Train

Prepare to be thrilled and amazed as the Bear Creek Park Pumpkin Train returns to Surrey this October with two fun experiences, the Daytime Pumpkin Train and the Haunted Forest Experience.

These events are very popular so be sure to book your tickets online in advance and make sure to arrive on time.

When & Where: October 7-31, 10am-4:30 for the Daytime Train, and 6:30 pm to 10 for the Haunted Forest Train, at Bear Creek Park, 13750 88 Ave, Surrey

Cost: Daytime Train – $11.50; Haunted Forest Train – $17.50

Giant Pumpkin weighing at Krause Farm (Free)

On Saturday, October 7, Giant Pumpkin Growers from British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest will gather for the prestigious BC’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Event.

Hosted at Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery in Langley, this event proudly stands as the ONLY recognized giant pumpkin weigh-off event in Western Canada. The popular event usually draws many contestants and spectators to view the colossal gourds and other giant fruits and vegetables before an enthusiastic audience of spectators, fellow growers, and media personnel.

When & Where: October 7th from 10am-3pm at Krause Berry Farms

Cost: Free admission

In addition to that, these events are already up and running:

Upcoming Events:

Last Weekend: Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market will be on for only one more month, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8

F*ck Marry Kill: The Improv Show

Welcome to F*ck Marry Kill. Long form comedy improv, with a killer twist. Four friends gather together at a retreat to relive the old days. But secret desires are brewing under the surface.

By the end of the day, there will be love, sex, revelations, a wedding, and at least one murder!

When & Where: October 7 from 9:30-11:30pm at the Tightrope Impro Theatre, 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20

Latin American Heritage Month Festival

The Latin American Heritage Month Festival, organized by Latincouver, is a month long celebration taking place all over Vancouver. The festival will have more than 160 artists and offer 60 shows, events, and workshops. There will also be a fantastic performance by the Grammy Award-winning Colombian rock band Aterciopelados.

When & Where: October 6 – November 2 all over Vancouver

Cost: Free & ticketed

Vancouver Canucks VS Calgary Flames

Hockey season is finally back! Catch the Canucks this weekend on as they go against the Calgary Flames this Friday.

When & Where: October 6 from 6pm at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

BC Lions VS Winnipeg Blue Bombers

BC Lions’ CFL season is in full swing and this weekend, they will be playing against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

When & Where: October 6 from 7 pm at BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Ending Soon

Vancouver Film Festival (Sept 28-Oct 8)

VIFF 2023 promises a captivating cinematic journey with its curated selection of groundbreaking films from around the world. Immerse yourself in the art of storytelling at this year’s Vancouver International Film Festival.

When & Where: Various times and locations

Cost: Varies

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49

Parallel 49 Brewing is hosting a daily Oktoberfest celebration in their spacious biergarten until October 8. Join us for live music, a Bavarian food menu, and authentic German beers. Don’t forget to dress up for a chance to win the best Oktoberfest outfit contest. Music starts at 5:30 pm daily, going to 8pm from Sunday- to Thursday, and 10pm on Friday and Saturdays.

When & Where: September 16-October 8, opens at 11am and music starts at 5:30pm at Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free admission

Richmond Culture Days 2023 (Free)

Experience creativity in every corner, share in the joy, and celebrate together as Richmond artists and arts organizations offer inspiring interactive events and behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of art forms and creative practices, all for FREE.

When & Where: September 22- October 15 at various times and locations

Cost: Free Admission

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts (Free Entry)

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Ongoing Things To Do

Get lost in a corn maze

Prepare to be amazed! Corn Maze season is upon us so get ready to embark on a thrilling journey through incredible corn maze design.

From charming mazes beside a pumpkin patch, to horror mazes that will leave you running for your life, this is a fall tradition you wont want to miss.

When & Where: Here are 5 corn mazes you can explore near Metro Vancouver

Costs: Varies

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, Oct 7 – Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be hosting Retro Fright Fest, featuring

Friday: The Lost Boys & The Exorcist

Saturday: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th – The Final Chapter, & Friday the 13th – Jason Lives

Sunday: Gremlins, Beettle Juice & A Nightmare on Elm Street

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium

All October long, the Vancouver Aquarium presents its “Fin-tastic Fall Days” event.

Guests can discover 65,000 fascinating animals, navigate a deep-sea maze through a kelp forest, experience a Octopus 4-D movie, and much more. There will also be delicious fall treats to enjoy like jumbo s’more cookies and sustainable seafood chowder.

When & Where: October 1-30 at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $51.95

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

