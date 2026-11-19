Mediacorp Canada Inc.’s Canada’s Top 100 Employers list for 2027 has just been released, representing the country’s “most dynamic and progressive employers.” It highlights industry leaders that cultivate exceptional places to work, both in the public and private sector.

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Canada’s Top 100 Employers For 2027

For its 27th year, Mediacorp Canada Inc. acknowledges that the country is embarking on a “embarking on a generational effort to build homes, infrastructure and a more resilient economy” as employers invest in improving their people’s skills.

“Building resilience and capacity is an all-hands effort, and much of it happens inside organizations, one employee at a time,” said Richard Yerema, executive editor of the project. “When looking through the lens of the competition, organizations with a strong foundation of putting their people first are proving better equipped to take on new initiatives – and to bring their people along as they grow.”

Notably, almost three-quarters of this year’s winners increased their employee headcount over the past year. This includes employers in construction, engineering, and energy, as well as banks, hospitals, universities and technology firms.

The Top-10 Winners

As for the winners, a number of B.C.-based organizations made it into the top-10. The best of the best includes:

Alberta Blue Cross Associated Engineering AstraZeneca Canada Inc. Audiokinetic Inc. Bank of Canada BASF Canada Inc. BC Cancer Foundation BC Hydro BC Public Service BDO Canada LLP

The list notes that BC Cancer Foundation “supports its new moms with maternity and parental leave top-up payments (for up to 27 weeks of their leave) and offers the option to extend their leave into an unpaid leave of absence.” And for BC Hydro, they offer apprenticeship and co-op opportunities for the next generation, hiring up to 150 co-op students each year for four-month terms.

BC Public Service also has a defined benefit pension plan, with employees being encouraged to plan ahead through one-on-one sessions with a retirement planning professional.

Curious about the full list? Check it out here.