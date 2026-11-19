Health Canada has issued multiple recall notices for products sold across the country, citing potential fire hazards. As such, consumers are being advised to “immediately stop using” the affected products and dispose of them correctly.

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Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery

The first recall is for the Ororo PD10K-Pro Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery. The product is black and displays the model number PD10K-Pro, and the serial numbers 67UXXXX, 685XXXX, 686XXXX or 68AXXXX, on the back of the battery. The product UPC is 840482678300.

According to the notice, the product has a potential manufacturing defect. This may cause the battery to “rapidly lose charge and overheat, posing a fire hazard.” There have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of November 9, 2026.

Consumers are advised to “immediately stop using or charging the recalled product.” It should be disposed of in a way that it cannot be used again. You may contact the company for a refund.

For more information, contact Langis LLC by telephone at 1-702-751-7639, from 9 am to 6 pm Eastern Time, Monday to Friday, or visit the company website.

Thermal Laminators

Scotch™ thermal laminators are also under recall, model number TL1302Z.

The laminator is described to be light grey/white with grey accents. The word “Scotch” is printed in grey on the front. The laminating slot is approximately 33cm wide, and the machine has a carrying handle on the machine’s right side when viewed from the front. The model number can be found on the sticker on the bottom of the laminator, as well as on the product packaging.

The notice says the thermal laminators can overheat, which poses a fire hazard. The company has received no reports of incident or injury in Canada as of November 3, 2026.

Consumers are urged to “immediately stop using the recalled laminator, unplug the device, and register online for a product reimbursement in the form of a voucher.”

To receive a voucher, you must fill out an online recall registration form and follow its instructions.