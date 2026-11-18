The Superior Court of Québec has recently authorized a class-action against the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), with the total settlement adding up to $8,300,000.

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A chunk of that settlement will go toward eligible Canadians who were the victims of a CIRO cybersecurity incident, resulting in their personal information being compromised.

CIRO Cybersecurity Incident Settlement

CIRO is a pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization. They oversee all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers, and trading activity on Canada’s debt and equity marketplaces.

According to a notice published by CIRO in August 2025, the organization detected a cybersecurity threat. Some of CIRO’s systems were then shut down as a precautionary measure, in order to “ensure their safety and immediately start… an investigation.”

On August 17, preliminary investigative results indicated that some personal information of member firms and their registered employees was affected. Given the high standard of security that CIRO expects of both itself and its members, we are deeply concerned about this, and know our members will be too. Our priority is to actively investigate which individual registrants may have been affected and once determined, to notify those individuals directly and provide risk mitigation services.

Following this incident, CIRO announced that some investor information and registration information for Member firms and registered individuals were impacted.

The Lawsuit and Settlement

What came after this was a class-action lawsuit, which was initiated by a former broker.

The lawsuit alleges CIRO “failed to implement adequate cybersecurity and data protection measures,” ultimately resulting in exposed information with class members being forced to cancel and reissue various bank accounts, passports, and cards.

On November 10, 2026, it was announced that CIRO agreed to pay $8,300,000 under the terms of the Settlement Agreement.

How Much Can I Receive?

If the settlement is approved, eligible Canadians can gain up to $10,000, among other services.

Class Members may request two additional years of credit monitoring, identity protection services, and identity theft insurance from either Equifax Canada or TransUnion, or both, from CIRO, claim reimbursement of documented expenses or losses up to CAD $10,000, and receive an equal share of the amount set aside for claims requiring no documentation. Payments may be reduced proportionally if approved claims exceed the funds available.

You are a Class Member if your personal or financial information was held by CIRO and was compromised in the cybersecurity incident, which started around August 6, 2025. You must also have been sent an email or letter from CIRO that informed you of the incident.

The settlement approval hearing will be held on January 14, 2027.