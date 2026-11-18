The trees are lighting up, markets are filled with treasures, and everyone is getting into the holiday spirit! This weekend is packed with tons of festive fun, ranging all the way from festivals to parties.

RELATED: 59+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This November

Holiday Kick-off Events

The holidays are approaching, and Metro Vancouver is lighting up with tons of festive cheer. We’ve compiled all the holiday going-ons throughout the city, so you can make sure you hit up every single one to maximize on how many light displays, markets, and tree lightings you visit this year.

Tree Lighting Celebrations

CF Richmond Centre Holiday Tree Lighting | November 14 – January 3, 2027

🎟️ More Info : CF Richmond Centre Holiday Tree Lighting

| November 14 – January 3, 2027 🎟️ : CF Richmond Centre Holiday Tree Lighting Sparkle Brighter | November 20

🎟️ More Info : Sparkle Brighter

| November 20 🎟️ : Sparkle Brighter Surrey Tree Lighting Festival | November 21 – 22

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Tree Lighting

Light Displays

Markets & Shopping

Other Festive Fun

Family-Friendly Things to Do

PLAYfest PLAYfest is back for two days of family fun in celebration of National Child Day at the ACT Arts Cenre in Maple Ridge! Put on your coziest pyjamas and enjoy an evening of family fun and giggles on November 20 from 5:00-8:00pm, featuring dance comedy trio the Myrtle Sisters and kids ventriloquist Kellie Haines. November 21 brings a day of free play plus a special show, Science World: Silly Surprises. Kids will enjoy a shocking array of demonstrations on electricity, air pressure, forces, and chemistry that are so fun that they’ll forget they’re learning! 📅 Dates: November 20 – 21, 2026 📍 Location: ACT Arts Centre 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: PLAYfest

Ongoing Family-Friendly Fun

These are events that are happening all throughout the month with reoccurring dates, so you can hit them up multiple times to maximize the fun!

The Robot Zoo | October 9 – April 4

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : The Robot Zoo

| October 9 – April 4 🎟️ : The Robot Zoo Game Changers | October 16 – January 24, 2027

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Game Changers

| October 16 – January 24, 2027 🎟️ : Game Changers Astra Lumina | Opens October 22 and runs until December 31

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Astra Lumina

| Opens October 22 and runs until December 31 🎟️ : Astra Lumina Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays | Films available on select Saturdays

🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays

Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try

Ongoing Food Events

The best part about being in Metro Vancouver is that there’s so much delicious food no matter where you look, and these ongoing food events are making sure that your every craving is satisfied.

Surf & Turf Sunday at The Blarney Stone| Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29

🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday

Arts, Music, and Plays

Opera and Shakespeare: Thoughts on Love Experience the brilliance of opera favourites, paired with the immortal words of William Shakespeare, performed by extraordinary artists in Surrey. This is an evening of music and theatre that brings together the passion of opera and Shakespeare. Featuring Melanie Krueger, Martin Renner Wallace, actor Ellie King, and Surrey City Orchestra’s Richard Epp, this is sure to be a show to remember. 📅 Date: November 21, 2026 📍 Location: Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Opera and Shakespeare: Thoughts on Love Steeped in Sound On November 21, Vancouver Chinese Music Ensemble presents Steeped in Sound at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. Inspired by Chinese tea, the concert explores the places we carry and the homes we make, inviting you to listen as you might taste: slowly, curiously, noticing what lingers. 📅 Dates: November 21, 2026 📍 Location: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 🎟️ More Info: Steeped in Sound Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show What happens when a room full of strangers anonymously confesses their real secrets… and a cast of elite improvisers turns them into comedy? You get Dirty Little Secrets – the long-running, cult-favourite improv show that started in New York City and is now celebrating 10 years of sold-out performances in the East Village… now live in Vancouver on the Granville Island Revue Stage. 📅 Date: November 21, 2026 📍 Location: Revue Stage – Granville Island 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dirty Little Secrets Improv Show Laughter is the Best Medicine: An Improv for Wellness Fundraiser Ready to bust your gut for a good cause? From 6-8pm at the Beaumont Studios, a star-studded cast featuring the PD Performance Troupe and professional improvisers from the Improv for Wellness Faculty will be sure to impress you with their wit and humour (or, at the very least, gracefully demonstrate why “embrace mistakes” is part of the improv mindset). 📅 Dates: November 22, 2026 📍 Location: Beaumont Studios 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Laughter is the Best Medicine: An Improv for Wellness Fundraiser

Recurring Arts Events

Metro Van’s arts scene always has something new for you to experience. These are a bunch of events that are happening throughout the month.

Murder is a Drag | Select dates between September 25 – December 11

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Murder is a Drag

| Select dates between September 25 – December 11 🎟️ : Murder is a Drag Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA | November 4 – December 15

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA 2026

| November 4 – December 15 🎟️ : Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA 2026 Lost Souls of Gastown | Now until November 29

🎟️ Tickets & More Info : The Lost Souls of Gastown

| Now until November 29 🎟️ : The Lost Souls of Gastown ELF: The Musical | November 12 – December 27

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: ELF: The Musical

Parties + Festivals You Can Dance All Day At

Eastside Culture Crawl

The annual Eastside Culture Crawl will be back to celebrate the arts over four days this month. This edition is the event’s 30th anniversary, and it’s celebrating the major milestone with over 525 artists, and 12 new buildings.

📅 Dates: November 19 – 22, 2026

📍 Location: Varies

🎟️ More Info: Eastside Culture Crawl

Over 30’s Daytime Clubbing

Get ready for a party like no other: an over 30s daytime clubbing party! Located at the Cabana Nightclub, this is your chance to step back in time and dance your way through the 80s and 90s until 9:00pm hits and it’s time for bed.

📅 Dates: November 21, 2026

📍 Location: Cabana Nightclub

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Over 30’s Daytime Clubbing