It’s a winter wonderland, so now’s the best time to hit up all the ice rinks in Vancouver!

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned skater, these spots are fantastic to get some low-cost fun in. Grab your friends, your family, and your skates!

RELATED:

Where To Skate For Free And Cheap In Vancouver

Robson Square Ice Rink

One of Vancouver’s most popular free skate spots is the Robson Square Ice Rink. Located in the heart of downtown, this spot offers pretty holiday views and good vibes. Skating is totally free for those who bring their own skates, but rentals are also offered at a small fee.

Although it’s not yet available, it’s expected to reopen around early December and run until February 2027.

📅 Date: TBA

📍 Location: Robson Square

💲 Cost: Free – $5

North Vancouver Shipyard’s Ice Rink

The North Vancouver Shipyard’s Ice Rink gives skaters a chance to glide under a retractable roof with stunning city views. Whether it’s a rainy day or a crisp evening, the rink’s unique design makes it a must-visit winter experience. Skating is free as long as you bring your own skates; rentals are also available here for a small fee.

📅 Date: November 27, 2026 until March 2027

📍 Location: Shipyards District

💲 Cost: Free – $8

Surrey Civic Plaza’s Rink

Having had its debut at the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival, Surrey is once again offering free skating from November and through winter. The full Skating at the Civic Plaza Program will launch on November 26, as well as offer up special events, expanded hours, and new activities. This 4,000 sq. ft. skating rink is open to everyone, with free skating available to those who bring their own equipment. Rentals are also available at $5 per pair.

📅 Date: November 26, 2026 – through winter

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

💲 Cost: Free – $5

Vancouver Park Board Ice Rinks

While the Robson Square, Shipyards Ice Rink, and Surrey Civic Plaza ice rinks are awesome, these spots are seasonally open. You can find below a list of ice rinks that are operated by the Vancouver Park Board, which are open year-round and offer drop-in skating and/or hockey.

Although these Vancouver spots do not offer free skate times, the costs are affordable, especially for kids. They even offer low-cost skate times with 50% off fees, as well as family admission.

Queen Elizabeth Park / Riley Park area ( 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver, BC V5Y 2M4 )

) Open year-round

200 x 85 feet (NHL size)

2 blocks from Kerrisdale Community Centre ( 5670 East Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6M 1Y7 )

) Open September to March

Indoor playground April to August

180 x 80 feet

Killarney Community Centre ( 6260 Killarney St, Vancouver, BC V5S 2X7 )

) Open September to March

Dry-floor activities April to August

200 x 85 feet (NHL size)

Kitsilano War Memorial Community Centre ( 2690 Larch St, Vancouver, BC V6K 4K9 )

) Open September to March

Dry-floor activities April to August

200 x 85 feet (NHL size)

Sunset Community Centre ( 390 E 51st Ave, Vancouver, BC V5X 1C5 )

) Open year-round

200 x 95 feet (NHL size)

Trout Lake Community Centre ( 3360 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4M4 )

) Open September to March

Dry-floor activities April to August

200 x 85 feet (NHL size)