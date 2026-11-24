Every Christmas Market And Village In Metro Vancouver

Get into the holiday spirit by wandering through one of the many festive villages and Christmas markets in Metro Vancouver.

Find something for everyone on your list while soaking up all the sights and twinkling lights.

RELATED:

Christmas Markets in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market

Vancouver’s longest-running Christmas Market is back for its 16th year, and it’s bringing its biggest transformation ever. Offering an authentic German Christmas market experience, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, treats, hot seasonal drinks, and holiday gifts. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s massive celebrations.

Usually quite busy, you can find quieter times by visiting during the week. It’s also easily-accessible by transit, located a short walk from Waterfront Station.

📅 Date: November 16 – December 24, 2026

📍 Location: Jack Poole Plaza

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Christmas Market

Noël Surrey with the Magic of Bright Nights

The market at Noël Surrey is a holiday shopper’s dream.

This year, the festival features an all-new, expanded heated indoor space called Santa’s Snow Barn. There, you can find over 20 local Christmas Market vendors, as well as a bar and a seating area to kick back and relax in. And as always, you can find the massive Christmas Market at the Cloverdale Agriplex, alongside plenty of other festive fun like meet-and-greets and delicious treats.

Noël Surrey is also where Bright Nights is now held, so be sure to visit the light walk as you reminisce on the wintry season.

📅 Date: November 27 – December 29, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Noël Surrey 2026

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market

Back for another glimmering year, the Surrey Tree Lighting Festival is packed with must-see attractions and events. Presented by Concord Pacific, it’s a great place to embrace the magic of the season while also getting some holiday shopping done.

The Holiday Market can be found in the Surrey City hall Atrium, where you can find plenty of treasures that directly support local artisans. And while you’re there, don’t forget to check out the grand tree lighting ceremony, free ice rink, live entertainment, and photo-ops!

📅 Date: Saturday, November 21 – Sunday, November 22, 2026

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

Merry & Bright at Martini Town

Looking to experience a bit of movie magic? Merry & Bright at Martini Town brings the big screen into real life, infusing it with holiday cheer and glittering lights!

Get your gift shopping done at Market Lane, featuring around 20 vendors throughout the season. You can find a mixture of full-season and rotating sellers, so there’s always something new to see whenever you visit Merry & Bright. It’s a lovely spot to find handmade, unique products from local artisans— and the best part of all is that it’s located in a cozy heated tent, so it’s great for warming up.

📅 Date: November 20 – December 31, 2026

📍 Location: 1123 272 Street, Langley

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Merry & Bright at Martini Town

Festiville at Granville Island

From November 14 to January 3, you can find the Made in BC Christmas Market at Granville Island Public Market during Festiville, filling the space with artisanal food products, jewellery, and one-of-a-kind finds.

Think quality, handmade presents, all created by local artists and artisans. Whether you’re on the hunt for glittering ornaments, artwork, or even pottery, you can discover all sorts of treasures here.

📅 Dates: November 14, 2026 – January 3, 2027

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Festiville at Granville Island

Langley Christmas Village (NEW)

Debuting this year is the Langley Christmas Village, an all-new free holiday experience that features delicious eats and drinks, festive entertainment every day, shopping, and photos with Santa!

Indulge in over 20 chalets that are serving up hot food and drink, as well as authentic European experiences like Glühwein mulled in cauldrons and roasted bratwurst. And while you’re at it, do some holiday shopping to discover handmade goods by B.C.-based artisans. There will be season-long chalets alongside rotating pop-up vendors, so there’s something new to see every time you visit.

📅 Dates: November 26 – December 24, 2026

📍 Location: 20340 Fraser Highway, Langley

🎟️ More Info: Langley Christmas Village

Coquitlam Christmas Night Market

The Coquitlam Christmas Night Market returns for another year of creativity and festive celebration. Hosted at the Evergreen Cultural Centre, it’s a great spot to do some shopping after checking out Lights at Lafarge.

📅 Date: November 19; December 11 – 12, 2026

📍 Location: Evergreen Cultural Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Coquitlam Christmas Night Market

Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market

Discover and shop unique gifts from local small businesses, artists, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-up Market curated by Made in the 604. Find jewelry, candles, home décor, vintage items, artisanal chocolates, and more!

📅 Date: December 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Heritage Hall

🎟️ More Info: Made in the 604

Silver Harbour Christmas Market

This holiday event features a delightful collection of handcrafted items made by seniors in art programs. You’ll find woodworking, stained glass, knitting, quilts, pottery, holiday decorations, puzzles, flower bulbs, thrift store finds, and more. Be sure to stop by the tea room for tasty treats!

📅 Date: November 21, 2026

📍 Location: 144 East 22nd Street, North Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Silver Harbour Christmas Market

Swedish Christmas Market

Boasting traditional and current Swedish goods, the Julmarknad is known for its delectable treats. Some of the tasty treats available include glogg, hot dogs, Swedish pastries and open sandwiches.

📅 Date: November 21 – 22, 2026

📍 Location: Scandinavian Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Swedish Christmas Market

Portobello West Annual Roundhouse Holiday Market

Continue your Christmas shopping with a stop at this epic holiday market in the charming Yaletown neighbourhood. You can find over 69 local BC makers selling all sorts of goods, including art, jewelry, wine, skincare, and so much more.

📅 Date: November 28 – 29, 2026

📍 Location: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Portobello West Holiday Market

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

The popular Festive Village event will be coming back for another enchanting year, presented with Concord Pacific. Running from November to January, it’s a great spot for families, with quieter nights taking place during the weekdays. Do note that the event is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

📅 Date: November 25, 2026 – January 3, 2027 (closed Mondays & Tuesdays, December 24 and 25)

📍 Location: Burnaby Village Museum

🎟️ More Info: Festive Village

Port Coquitlam Christmas Market Enjoy a full day of holiday shopping at the Christmas Market featuring local artisans, makers, seasonal treats, and a Sip & Shop beverage garden (alcohol service from 10am-6pm) where guests can enjoy a festive drink while they browse. 📅 Dates: November 28 – 29, 2026 📍 Location: Port Coquitlam Community Centre 🎟️ More Info: Port Coquitlam Christmas Market

Shipyards Annual Artisan Christmas Market

Shipyards Christmas Market opens November 27 with skating, music, shopping, and mulled wine — all with no admission fee! Looking for a night with less crowds? Try visiting during the day on a weekday.

📅 Date: November 27 – December 24, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards

🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Christmas Market

Steveston Christmas Craft Fair

This holiday season, bring the whole family to Steveston’s Annual Christmas Craft Fair. You’ll find a wide range of unique, handmade items suitable for all ages. The fair features up to 125 vendors offering handcrafted goods, jewelry, specialty foods, and more. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win exciting raffle prizes!

📅 Date: November 28, 2026

📍 Location: Net Shed behind Steveston Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Steveston Christmas Craft Fair

Vancouver Etsy Co – Holiday Pop Up Market

The Holiday Pop-Up is back at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver, bringing together over 70 vendors to help you gear up for the festive season! Discover a mix of well-known and up-and-coming independent brands, artists, designers, and Etsy sellers from across Greater Vancouver.

📅 Date: November 21 – 22, 2026

📍 Location: The Pipe Shop Venue

🎟️ More Info: Holiday Pop-Up

Toque Craft Fair Holiday Market

Toque Craft Fair is a holiday market and fundraiser hosted by Western Front. Explore Western Front’s heritage building, while you shop a curated selection of textiles, ceramics, jewelry, print, accessories, apothecary and homeware from BC-based artists, craftspeople and designers.

📅 Date: December 4 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Western Front

🎟️ More Info: Toque Craft Fair

Japan Market Christmas Fair

Celebrate the holidays at Japan Market, happening at UBC Robson Square Campus. It’s a fantastic spot to discover Japanese crafts, accessories, and plenty of treats.

📅 Date: December 12 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: UBC Robson Square Campus

🎟️ More Info: Japan Market

Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair

The annual Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair is back. Visitors can discover thousands of handmade crafts, live entertainment and more than 150 local artisans.

📅 Date: November 21, 2026

📍 Location: Dunbar Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair

Annual Port Moody Christmas Craft Fair

The Port Moody Christmas Craft Fair features talented vendors offering a diverse range of products, including gourmet food, greeting cards, soaps, candles, photography, clothing, and jewelry.

📅 Date: December 5, 2026

📍 Location: 100 Newport Drive, Port Moody

🎟️ More Info: Port Moody Christmas Craft Fair

NWFM Annual Winter Market

Come celebrate the holiday season with the 7th Annual Holiday Market in front of New West City Hall! Enjoy shopping from over 90 local artisan and food vendors, offering unique handcrafted gifts and delicious culinary delights. Bring your friends and family for a day of live music, surprise performances, fun children’s activities, and all-around holiday cheer—it’s the perfect way to start the festive season!

📅 Date: December 12 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Outside New West City Hall

🎟️ More Info: NWFM Annual Winter Market

Make it Vancouver

Make It returns to the PNE, offering a delightful festive shopping affair. Discover top-notch handmade goods for giving and receiving, while immersing yourself in the joyous holiday spirit.

Experience food trucks and a vibrant, enjoyable atmosphere suitable for everyone. Make It fosters a welcoming community connecting creators (Makies) with their supporters through engaging stories and conversations.

📅 Date: December 10 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: PNE Forum

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Make It

Brazilian Holiday Market (NEW)

Hosted by the Brazilian Community Association of BC and Latincouver, this all-new holiday market has a focus on authentic Brazilian food, live music, and family-friendly experiences for everyone. It’s a fantastic place to find some amazing locally-made gifts. On top of that, admission is totally free, although donations are encouraged. As venue capacity is limited, you’ll have to reserve your spot at the Brazilian Holiday Market.

📅 Date: December 12, 2026

📍 Location: Latin Plaza Hub

🎟️ More Info: Brazilian Holiday Market

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage

Glenda’s Christmas Cottage in Abbotsford is a beloved holiday haven, offering a delightful and enchanting experience for visitors of all ages. With its charming décor and festive ambiance, the cottage creates the perfect setting to explore an array of unique holiday treasures, from ornaments to seasonal gifts. Whether you’re searching for the ideal Christmas gift or simply looking to immerse yourself in the magic of the season, Glenda’s Christmas Cottage is the go-to destination in Abbotsford.

📅 Dates: October 27 – December 23, 2026

⏰ Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday: 10:00am to 5:00pm

Friday: 10:00am to 8:00pm

Monday: Closed

📍 Location: 4557 Mount Lehman Rd, Abbotsford

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Glenda’s Christmas Cottage

Weirdos Holiday Market

Truly a one-of-a-kind market, Weirdos Christmas Market has available a wide items range from unusual or intriguing to out of this world, including witchy accessories, quirky clothing, magical ceramics and more.

📅 Date: December 4 – 6, 2026; December 11 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: 600 Campbell Ave, Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Weirdos Holiday Market

Tsleil-Waututh Nation Annual Christmas Craft Fair

The 24th annual Tsleil-Waututh Nation Christmas Craft Fair brings a celebration of arts and culture, featuring vendors from all across the province. Expect beautiful clothing, jewelry, teas, carvings, and more. Admission is by donation.

📅 Date: December 5 – 6; December 11 – 13, 2026

📍 Location: Tsleil-Waututh Nation Community Centre

🎟️ More Info: Tsleil-Waututh Nation Christmas Craft Fair

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery If you’re looking to spruce up your Christmas decoration collection with some new additions, then western Canada’s largest Christmas store has got you covered. 📅 Dates: November 1 – December 24, 2026 📍 Location: Potters Nursery 🎟️ More Info: The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery

Wesbrook Village Holiday Market at UBC Wesbrook Village Holiday Market returns for its third year, bringing even more local shopping, live music and festive fun to Norman MacKenzie Square in the heart of Wesbrook Village, UBC at this free, community market. 📅 Date: November 20 – December 20, 2026 📍 Location: Wesbrook Village 🎟️ More Info: Wesbrook Village Holiday Market Hycroft for the Holidays Hycroft for the Holidays, one of Vancouver’s most beloved holiday traditions, returns November 26th to 29th, transforming the iconic Hycroft Mansion into a Winter Garden wonderland filled with over 40 local artisan vendors, festive décor, live jazz music, and holiday cheer. 📅 Date: November 26 – 29, 2026 📍 Location: Hycroft Manor 🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hycroft for the Holidays Vegan Holiday Night Market Join for an unforgettable evening at Canada’s premier plant-based night market! You’ll find delectable food and drinks to cruelty-free clothing and cosmetics. 📅 Date: December 3, 2026 📍 Location: 1515 Discovery St., Vancouver 🎟️ More Info: Vegan Holiday Night Market