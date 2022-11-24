Every Christmas Market And Village In Metro Vancouver

Get into the holiday spirit by wandering through one of the many festive villages and Christmas markets in Metro Vancouver.

Find something for everyone on your list while soaking up all the sights and twinkling lights.

Christmas Markets in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver Christmas Market

The Vancouver Christmas Market is the biggest and best market to explore during the festive season. So be sure to add it to your holiday bucket list.

The German-inspired market features dozens of local vendors, mulled wine and lots of authentic German eats.

When: Now up until Dec. 24, 2022



Where: Jack Poole Plaza, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Coquitlam Christmas Night Market

The Coquitlam Christmas Night Market returns for its second year. This two day event is held at the Evergreen Cultural Centre, which is on the same grounds as Light at Lafarge.

This one of a kind market features over 40 plus vendors with gifts, pets, jewelry, clothing, and food for the entire family.

When: December 2 – 3, 2022

Where: Evergreen Culutral Centre, Coquitlam

Portobello West Annual Roundhouse Holiday Market

Continue your Christmas shopping with a stop at this epic holiday market in the charming Yaletown neighbourhood.

The Portobello West Annual Holiday Market is taking place Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Roundhouse Community Recreation Centre.

When: Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, 2022



Where: Roundhouse Community Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas is an annual event put on by the Burnaby Village Museum and it’s making a comeback this year.

The free event kicks off Saturday, Nov. 26 and features a completely transformed holiday experience with traditional decorations, lights and lots of holiday spirit.

When: Nov. 26 to Jan. 2



Where: Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Holiday Pop-Up on the Square

Mark your calendar for Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, when this jolly event pops up at Robson Square.

The free event will take over the Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza, with more than 30 local vendors, live music, food trucks and more.

When: Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Art Gallery’s North Plaza, Vancouver

Shipyards Annual Artisan Christmas Market

You definitely don’t want to miss out on the Shipyards Annual Artisan Christmas Market, taking place Saturday Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.

The free event will give local artisans a boost, with dozens of items up for sale at The Pipe Shop in Victory Ship Way.

When: Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2022

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Canadian Christmas Festival

Hop on over to Granville Island and explore the inaugural Canadian Christmas Festival, which will be taking place on weekends along the boardwalk in front of The Vancouver Fish Company.

Guests can peruse a number of local vendors at the free event, including Island Essentials, Winterborn Alpaca, Fallen Tree Vancouver and more. There will also be a festive to-go menu featuring a deliciously curated variety of holiday-themed food and drinks such as hot chocolate, mulled wine and Nutella waffles.

When: Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, 2022

Where: Along the boardwalk in front of The Vancouver Fish Company on Granville Island, Vancouver

Eastside Flea Holiday Markets

The Eastside Flea has several holiday markets over the winter. Each market hosts more than 50 local vendors selling a diverse selection of goods from independently handmade goods to vintage clothing, collectibles, plants and more.

Guests can also find 2-3 rotating food trucks parked outside, an amazing playlist, lots of seating and yummy beverages to enjoy.

When: Every weekend from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18, 2022

Where: Eastside Studios, 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Japan Market Christmas Fair

Celebrate the holidays at Japan Market, happening on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at Robson Square.

Find everything from local arts and crafts to a vast selection of eats right on-site.

When: Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2022

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Holiday Craft Fair & Festive Tree Lighting

The annual Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair is back. Visitors can discover thousands of handmade crafts, live entertainment and more than 140 local artisans.

Check it out from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Nov. 26.

When: Nov. 26, 2022



Where: 4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Tsleil Waututh Nation 20th Annual Christmas Craft Fair

The 20th annual Tsleil Waututh Nation Christmas Craft Fair is taking place from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

There will be plenty of vendors, food options and chances to win some prizes.

When: Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Where: 3010 Sleil Waututh Road, North Vancouver

