vancouver christmas market

Support

Vancouver Christmas Market

A cherished holiday event with a German twist will be back this year.

Offering an authentic German Christmas market appeal, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, treats, hot seasonal drinks, and holiday gifts.

Guests can peruse amongst twinkling lights, visit vendors or relish in the German feasts available. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.

The Vancouver Christmas Market opens to the public on Nov. 12.

RELATED: Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Its Magical Winter Terrace 

What to do at the Vancouver Christmas Market

Truly a Christmas Market that covers it all, where family and friends feel the vibes of the holiday season surrounding the beauty of Jack Poole Plaza.

This Yuletide celebration boasts a number of things to do.

Shop

There will be more than 80 artisan huts and vendors offering handcrafted gifts, food products, and more.

Also new this year, an augmented reality experience and a light curtain with 22,000 lights.

Eat & Drink

Arguably you cannot visit without partaking in the festive feasts and drinks. Warm up with Glühwein (mulled wine) or get a selection of German and Austrian beers, ciders or spiced hot chocolate.

To eat, there are a number of savoury and sweet delicacies to enjoy. Some popular items include Mr. Hotcakes rolled up pancakes, soft pretzels, artisanal deli meats, turkey haus, roasted pork haus, perogies, schnitzel, and so much more.

Be Merry

In addition to festive photo opportunities with the twinkling “Lovers Lane” and Walk-In Christmas Tree, there is much to do to get into the holiday spirit. There is a Christmas carousel, market-wide scavenger hunt, and even market mascots “Holly and Jolly.”

And there will even be live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second story of the beautiful Christmas Pyramid.


Don’t miss out on this beautiful Christmas experience, tickets and passes can be purchased online.

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

 

Back To Calendar

Location

Jack Poole Plaza

1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, BC V6C 3L5 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date:

    November 12 @ 11:30 am

  • End Date:

    December 25 @ 9:30 pm

  • Tickets:

    $17.99

Login

Sign up

  • Sign up for 604 Now to save events, landmarks, and articles to your profile.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.