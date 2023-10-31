Vancouver Christmas Market 2023
A cherished holiday event is back for the 13th year.
Offering an authentic German Christmas market experience, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, treats, hot seasonal drinks, and holiday gifts.
Guests can walk among twinkling lights, visit vendors or enjoy some of the many delicious holiday treats available. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.
The Vancouver Christmas Market opens to the public at 4:30 p.m. on November 16.
What to do at the Vancouver Christmas Market
Truly a Christmas Market that covers it all, where family and friends feel the vibes of the holiday season surrounding the beauty of Jack Poole Plaza.
This Yuletide celebration boasts a number of things to do.
Shop
There will be more than 90 artisan huts and vendors offering handcrafted gifts, food products, and more.
Eat & Drink
Arguably you cannot visit without partaking in the festive feasts and drinks. Warm up with Glühwein (mulled wine) or get a selection of German and Austrian beers, ciders or spiced hot chocolate.
To eat, there are a number of savoury and sweet delicacies to enjoy. Some popular items include Mr. Hotcakes rolled up pancakes, soft pretzels, artisanal deli meats, turkey haus, roasted pork haus, perogies, schnitzel, and so much more.
Be Merry
In addition to festive photo opportunities with the twinkling “Lovers Lane” and Walk-In Christmas Tree, there is much to do to get into the holiday spirit. There is a Christmas carousel, market-wide scavenger hunt, and even market mascots “Holly and Jolly.”
And there will even be live entertainment happening on the Flying Stage on the second story of the beautiful Christmas Pyramid.
Don’t miss out on this beautiful Christmas experience, tickets and passes can be purchased online.
Vancouver Christmas Market 2023
When: November 16 – December 24 from 11 am – 8 pm.
Where: Jack Poole Plaza (Olympic Cauldron), Vancouver
Cost:
- General Admission: $19.99 (discounts available for seniors and youths)
- Seasonal Pass: $35.99
- Family Season Pass: $99.99 (2 adults and 2 children between 7-17 yrs old)
