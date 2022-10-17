Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Their Magical Winter Terrace

Rosewood Hotel Georgia will be reopening Reflections’ legendary winter terrace for a magical outdoor experience in downtown Vancouver.

The pop-up winter patio will completely transform the rooftop bar into a winter wonderland.

RELATED: Outdoor Dining In Heated Bubble Domes Is Returning To Vancouver This Month

Expect a festive menu and holiday décor to get you in the spirit. There will be candles, Christmas trees and of course, mistletoe.

To keep warm there will be heated lamps, couches and blankets.

Guests will be able to access the winter Terrace on November 1, however, the patio won’t have its holiday decor until November 12.

Reflections is a popular spot to hang out during the Summer and the winte pop-up patio is always a huge hit among Vancouverites. NBA all-star LeBron James was spotted on the patio earlier this summer.

Check out the winter pop-up patio this holiday season at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, located at 801 West Georgia Street. Reservations are available online.

RELATED:

Reflections Winter Terrace

When: Opening for holiday season November 12th

Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia, 801 West Georgia Street

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.