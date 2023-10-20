Rosewood Hotel Georgia will be reopening Reflections’ legendary Winter Terrace for a magical outdoor experience in downtown Vancouver.
The pop-up winter patio will completely transform the rooftop bar into a winter wonderland.
Prepare to be completed enchanted by this rooftop garden where visitors can expect a festive menu and holiday décor to get you in the spirit.
There will be candles, Christmas trees and of course, mistletoe. To keep warm there will be heated lamps, couches and blankets. Guests will be able to enjoy the winter Terrace starting on November 1 with all their holiday decor.
Reflections is a popular spot to hang out during the Summer, and the Winter pop-up patio is always a huge hit among Vancouverites. NBA all-star LeBron James was spotted on the patio last summer.
In prior years, there was a wide range of winter themed beverages, like a Christmas Mule served in a red copper cup, the Yule Nog On Log served in a glass resembling a tree trunk, and the Little Helper served in a mug with Santa’s face.
For food, there are many tapas-style dishes such as charcuterie boards, pizza, and fries. Their main courses included options like lobster and steak, and for dessert, patrons could enjoy pumpkin cheesecake or a delightful sticky toffee pudding.
Check out the winter pop-up patio this holiday season at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, located at 801 West Georgia Street. Reservations are available online.
Reflections Winter Terrace
When: Opening for holiday season November 1st
Where: Rosewood Hotel Georgia, 801 West Georgia Street
