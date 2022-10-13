Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months?

Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

The traditionally Alpine-fitted domes will integrate celestial-inspired elements starting October 30th through December. Each spacious 8-by-8″ dome boasts panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

The elevated domes are equipped for winter nights, with a shimmering chandelier of stars, accompanying centerpiece and climbing greenery.

Each dome is well-equipped for cool winter nights with a heater and independent sound system to ensure a personalized experience.

For food, this winter’s culinary program is seafood-forward with options including salt-baked seabass, seared lobster tail and miso-marinated pacific sablefish. Rest assured, the flamed certified Angus beef Tomahawk will make an impressionable return.

Additionally, noteworthy vegetarian options are the locally sourced butternut squash salad and the burrata salad. When it comes to desserts, the show-stopping feature is an interactive experience where a liquid nitrogen-dipped rose clapped over a deconstructed black forest cake brings your visit to a magical end.

The domes can comfortably seat between six to eight guests.

Reservations can be made via Tock beginning October 20 and they’re subject to a minimum spend (dependent on the time and day) that is prepaid at the time of making your reservation. Cancellations within 48 hours of the booked experience will be non-refundable.

Winterlust

Location: Westin Bayshore at 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

