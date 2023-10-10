This Langley Farm Is A Giant Playground For Adults & Kids

Langley’s Loft Country Farms is the place to be this fall, for both kids and those young at heart.

With so much to see and do there during this time of year, there’s something for everyone.

First and foremost, visitors must hop on a wagon for a ride to and from the pumpkin patch. There are two pumpkin patches, one for regular sized pumpkins and another for smaller pumpkins.

Pony rides and horse drawn carriage rides are also available during select times.

The farm allows guests to get up close to the animals (and even feed them). It’s home to horses, pigs, sheep, cattle, goats and emus.

Get a bag of dirt to pan for gems at the LC Mining Co or simply enjoy the playground, zipline, gigantic rocking horse and the jumbo jumpy pillow.

Of course, there will also be some live entertainment and endless photo opportunities.

Parking is free and it’s open now up until Oct. 30, so make sure to stop by.

Loft Country Farms

When: Open now until Oct. 30, 2022

Where: 2640 248 Street, Langley

Cost: General Admission is $15 for weekdays or $17.50 for weekends.