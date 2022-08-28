NBA legend LeBron James was spotted with his wife in Vancouver this weekend and quickly sent social media into a frenzy.

People were quick to spot the Los Angeles Laker at Reflections: The Garden Terrace patio at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver on Saturday.

Lebron James in Vancouver downtown 🤩🤩🤩 Buy a team and come say hi to me king 👑 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ENyMNVXEOa — Gagan Sharma (@IamGaganSharma) August 28, 2022

While it’s unclear why he’s in Vancouver, it’s rumored he’s part of Kendrick Lamar’s concert tonight at Rogers Arena.

He may also be in town for a new location opening for Blaze Pizza, a company he’s an investor in.

Who else misses the Vancouver Grizzlies!?

