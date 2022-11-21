burnaby village museum christmas heritage

Support

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas will be making a comeback this year. The Burnaby Village Museum will host their annual event, a completely transformed holiday experienced with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.

The event takes place November 26 to January 2, and the best part yet—it’s free.

RELATED: 4 Places You Can Dine Inside A Dome Near Vancouver

Wander the museum’s 10 acre venue and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. Take part in the bird-themed scavenger hunt including a menagerie of adorned larger-than life Eco-sculptures.

The ice cream parlour will be open for treats along with other offerings from Cravings Kettle Corn.

If you happen to come on December 3, you can also witness the official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

The Heritage Christmas village will be open all the way until January and hours will vary depending on the day you go. Again, admission is free but it’s highly encouraged to plan your visit in advance as entry may be limited based on site capacity. Parking may be sparse, all visitors are recommended to consider alternate means of transport to the museum.

Here’s a Sneak Peak At What to Expect

burnaby village christmas

Photo: @burnabyvillage / Instagram

Photo: @burnabyvillage / Instagram

Photo: @burnabyvillage / Instagram

Burnaby Village Museum Holiday Hours

November 26-December 18, 2022

  • Monday-Friday, 1-5:30 pm*
  • Saturday-Sunday, 1-9 pm
  • *December 5, 1-4 pm

December 19, 2022-January 2, 2023

  • Daily, 1-9 pm
  • Closed December 24 and 25

 

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

Back To Calendar

Location

Burnaby Village Museum

6501 Deer Lake Ave
Burnaby, BC V5G 3T6 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date:

    November 26

  • End Date:

    January 2, 2023

  • Tickets:

    Free admission

Login

Sign up

  • Sign up for 604 Now to save events, landmarks, and articles to your profile.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.