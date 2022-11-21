Support
Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum
Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. Heritage Christmas will be making a comeback this year. The Burnaby Village Museum will host their annual event, a completely transformed holiday experienced with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.
The event takes place November 26 to January 2, and the best part yet—it’s free.
RELATED: 4 Places You Can Dine Inside A Dome Near Vancouver
Wander the museum’s 10 acre venue and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. Take part in the bird-themed scavenger hunt including a menagerie of adorned larger-than life Eco-sculptures.
The ice cream parlour will be open for treats along with other offerings from Cravings Kettle Corn.
If you happen to come on December 3, you can also witness the official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
The Heritage Christmas village will be open all the way until January and hours will vary depending on the day you go. Again, admission is free but it’s highly encouraged to plan your visit in advance as entry may be limited based on site capacity. Parking may be sparse, all visitors are recommended to consider alternate means of transport to the museum.
Here’s a Sneak Peak At What to Expect
Burnaby Village Museum Holiday Hours
November 26-December 18, 2022
- Monday-Friday, 1-5:30 pm*
- Saturday-Sunday, 1-9 pm
- *December 5, 1-4 pm
December 19, 2022-January 2, 2023
- Daily, 1-9 pm
- Closed December 24 and 25
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.