Cozy Date Ideas For Fall In Metro Vancouver

When Raincouver takes over, many couples just want to stay in and binge Netflix. But these cozy fall date ideas will make you think otherwise.

From dining in a dome to sipping on tropical drinks, these are the top date spots to get you through the chilly rain-drenched months.

Fall Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Dine in a dome

There’s nothing more magical than dining inside a romantic dome. The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

The re-imagined private dining experience allows guests to eat outdoors, while staying warm and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

For a dome dining experience in the Fraser Valley, look no further. Imagine dining under twinkling lights in a giant cozy snow globe and to make it even better, there’s wine.

Singletree Winery is offering wine tastings in one of its two Di Vine Domes. Guests can choose between the whimsical Enchanted Forest dome or the cozy Canadian Cabin dome.

Location: Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive), Singletree Winery (5782 Mount Lehman Road)

Take a stroll by Surrey’s iconic Christmas tree

Celebrate the holiday season by attending the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival together. The beloved holiday tradition is set to return to Surrey Civic Plaza on Nov. 19.

Returning brighter-than-ever, the 12th annual festival will boast a variety of festive things to see and do. Shop ‘til you drop at the festival’s one-of-a-kind holiday market or indulge in one of the many food truck offerings. There will also be an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

Location: Surrey Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave)

Eat your heart out at the Vancouver Christmas Market

One of Vancouver’s most cherished holiday events (especially for couples) is set to return Nov. 12.

Offering authentic German Christmas vibes, the market features several festive treats, warm seasonal drinks, vendors and other attractions. This European-inspired Christmas village is definitely the must-do event of the season.

Location: Jack Poole Plaza (1055 Canada Place)

Reach new heights at Canyon Lights

It’s official, the magic returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park on Nov. 19. Canyon Lights will once again bring that holiday spirit throughout the park with its spectacular light display. Witness the Capilano River come to life while walking across the illuminated 140-metre long suspension bridge.

The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world and a mesmerizing “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel as part of the Cliffwalk.

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge (3735 Capilano Road)

Walk through an illuminated garden

The City of Surrey is putting on a free illuminated nature trail experience throughout Bear Creek Park, just in time for the holidays.

The spectacular light displays will make for beautiful photo-opp for your Christmas cards, while helping to get you into the holiday spirit.

Location: Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Avenue)

Dine on a magical winter terrace

Rosewood Hotel Georgia will be reopening Reflections’ legendary winter terrace for a magical outdoor experience in downtown Vancouver.

The pop-up winter patio will completely transform the rooftop bar into a winter wonderland. Guests will be able to access the winter Terrace on November 1, however, the patio won’t have its holiday decor until November 12.

Get festive at VanDusen Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights

The highly-anticipated Festival of Lights is set to return on Nov. 25. The lights will be spread all over 15 acres of the serene VanDusen Botanical Garden.

This is an enchanting winter experience with holiday treats, music and fun activities. Guests can enjoy the dancing lights, an illuminated rose garden display and much more.

Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden (5251 Oak Street)

Pretend you’re in Hawaii at FlyOver Canada

Check out Hawaii From Above at FlyOver Canada this fall. The multimedia experience allows visitors to feel like they’re actually soaring high above breathtaking locales, with a series of special effects along the way.

You can also catch the FlyOver Canada film as well.

Location: Canada Place (999 Canada Pl)

Get drinks somewhere “tropical”

Can’t go on a vacation? Well you can still eat (and drink) as if you are somewhere far, far away. If you have ever gone to a Luau, or wanted to, the Shameful Tiki Room is the next best thing.

Enjoy Polynesian cocktails and cuisine at this classic tiki bar, as well as an exotic atmosphere with island-themed decor.

Location: The Shameful Tiki Room (4362 Main Street)

Transport yourself back in time at Mount Pleasant Vintage and Provisions

This cocktail bar and grill in Mount Pleasant will transport you back in time by serving up some serious nostalgia.

The space is decked out with 70s decor, think: chandeliers made out of macrame and orange carpet. And there’s even a jukebox.

Location: Mount Pleasant Vintage and Provisions (67 West 6th Avenue)

Play mini golf at Par-Tee Putt

A first-of-its-kind mini golf bar is now in Vancouver and it’s a putt above the rest. Par-Tee Putt has been brought to life by the same minds behind Vancouver’s historic Vogue Theatre. And it will likely become an iconic fixture in the city.

The 2,500 square-foot bar includes a “Pro Shop” style reception lounge, 18-hole course and The Clubhouse, which will feature 12 beers on tap, full food and cocktail menu, 20 big screen TVs and weekend DJs for late night revelry.

Location: Par-Tee Putt (670 Smithe Street)

Hang out on a heated patio at Tap + Barrel in Coal Harbour

Who says fall isn’t patio season? Check out the heated patio at Tap + Barrel in Coal Harbour for a cozy dinner with your loved one.

Dig into steak frites, pesto chicken linguine, fried chicken mac and cheese, BBQ ribs and a variety of pizzas.

Location: Tap + Barrel (76-1055 Canada Pl)

Check out the Christmas market at Hycroft

Be sure to visit the Christmas at Hycroft craft fair being held at Vancouver’s University Women’s Club.

It’s the longest running Christmas fair in Vancouver, and includes a market, holiday ball and a children’s brunch with Santa Claus himself.

Location: Hycroft Manor (1489 McRae Avenue)

Go on the Eastside Culture Crawl

Take in the work of local artists during the Eastside Culture Crawl in East Van happening Nov. 17th to the 20th.

The free festival celebrates all things arts and crafts, including a variety of demonstrations, workshops and even studio tours.

Location: Various locations across East Van

Enjoy the mesmerizing Lumagica



An enchanting holiday light festival is set to return to Surrey after its successful Canadian debut last year. Lumagica is coming to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey on Nov. 25.

The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays. Travel through a light tunnel portal to arrive at Gingerbread Lane. It eventually leads you to a North Pole village, where there lots of Christmas magic, interactive displays, and photo opportunities.

Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds (7607-17905 62 Ave)

Dine at a Michelin Star restaurant

Step things up a notch by dining at one of Vancouver’s newly announced Michelin Star restaurants.

Several eateries earned a spot on the list, including AnnaLena, Barbara, Burdock & Co., St. Lawrence, Kisso Tanto, Masayoshi, Published on Main and iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House.

Location: Several locations across Vancouver

